Kaytranada to headline Milk + Cookies Festival South Africa

Milk and Cookies, the acclaimed production and marketing company founded by four Morehouse College alumni, is thrilled to announce that Kaytranada will headline the first-ever Milk + Cookies Festival South Africa.

Taking place on 5 January and 11 January 2025, these events mark the international debut of the celebrated festival, offering a dynamic fusion of music, culture, and technology experiences across Cape Town and Johannesburg.

With nearly two decades of expertise, Milk and Cookies has become a trusted name in curating live events for top artists and global brands, and now they're bringing their expertise to South Africa for the first time.

Milk + Cookies Festival promises to be a cultural and musical celebration, blending local talent with international stars. The festival is the centerpiece of the inaugural Milk + Cookies Music Week South Africa, an 11-day cultural celebration featuring concerts, immersive experiences, artist development programs, and more.

Kaytranada, renowned for his fusion of house, funk, and soul, will headline two highly anticipated concerts:

• Cape Town: 5 January 2025, at Cape Town Ostrich Ranch

• Johannesburg: 11 January 2025, at Old Park Station

"We're incredibly honoured to host the Milk + Cookies Festival in South Africa. This isn't just about putting on a show; it's about immersing ourselves in the culture, learning from it, and contributing to it,” said a spokesperson for Milk & Cookies. “South Africa's influence on music, culture and art is profound, and we wanted to pay homage to that by making it the home of our first international festival. Our goal is to celebrate the local culture while blending it with global sounds to create something truly special."

Milk + Cookies Music Week South Africa

Milk + Cookies Festival is part of the inaugural Milk + Cookies Music Week South Africa, running from 31 December 2024, to 11 January 2025.

The music week kicks off in Cape Town with New Year's festivities, yacht parties, cultural experiences, and exclusive fashion pop-ups led by top local designers. Throughout the week, performances by local artists and DJs will provide the soundtrack to brunch mixers, fostering creative exchanges between artists from the US, South Africa, and other African countries.

The second week shifts focus to artist development, offering workshops, panels, and networking mixers designed to nurture South Africa's emerging music talent. Modeled after the successful ATL Music Week, events like songwriting camps and listening sessions will foster collaboration between South African and American artists, while an executive brunch will celebrate professionals working in the music industry.

"Bringing Milk + Cookies to South Africa is more than an expansion — it's a celebration of culture, unity, and the universal language of music.” said a spokesperson for Milk & Cookies.

“We believe that South Africa's dynamic cultural scene and its storied history provide the perfect setting for this milestone event. Our festival has always been about more than music; it's about community, connection, and celebrating the unique cultures that connect us all. We're excited to join hands with South African artists and audiences to create unforgettable moments together."

Presale tickets will be available on Monday, 4 November 2024.

Public On Sale on Wednesday, 6 November 2024.

For more, go to https://milkandcookiesfestival.com