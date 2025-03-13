Inaugural OLY Awards to celebrate South African Olympians

Thirty South African Olympians will be recognised at the inaugural post-nominal “OLY” Awards Ceremony, hosted by the South African Olympians Association (SAOA).

Her Serene Highness, Princess Charlene of Monaco. Image supplied by SAOA

The OLY Awards initiative is part of a global movement led by the World Olympians Association (WOA), which aims to celebrate Olympians beyond their competitive years, fostering a lifelong connection through the values of excellence, friendship and respect.

The OLY post-nominal title serves as a lasting symbol of achievement, honouring Olympians not only for their success in the Olympic Games but also for their ongoing impact in both sport and society.

Steve Evans OLY, president of the SAOA and a field hockey Olympian from Athens 2004, emphasised the significance of the event: “This is an important moment for South African Olympians and marks the start of a broader initiative to foster a culture of Olympism in our country. This event is not just about recognition; it encourages our Olympians to lead with purpose, make a positive social impact and inspire young South Africans to aim high. As Olympians, we have a responsibility to give back, support our communities and use our platform to make a difference beyond sport.”

Evans adds, “We are also deeply thankful to Sasoc for making their venue available for this important event. Their support underscores the shared commitment to uplifting Olympians and promoting the values of Olympism. SAOA looks forward to working closely with SASCOC in the future to further empower our athletes and inspire the next generation.”

SAOA also received a congratulatory letter from its patron, Her Serene Highness, Princess Charlene of Monaco. Although unable to attend the event, Princess Charlene extended her best wishes to SAOA and the Olympians. As a South African Olympian who competed in swimming at the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000, she remains a passionate advocate for the Olympic movement and the positive impact it can have on communities.

Among the Olympians being honoured, two of South Africa’s most senior Olympians will be in attendance.

Gert Potgieter OLY, who competed in athletics at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games and Marcelle Johnson (née Matthews) OLY, who competed at just 11 years old in figure skating in the 1960 Squaw Valley Winter Olympic Games. Their presence serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring spirit of Olympism and the lasting legacy of representing one’s country at the highest level.

This event has been made possible through a nominal grant from the WOA and the generous support of glu Mutual, a new South African mutual financial services provider dedicated to strengthening communities and fostering meaningful connections.

Michelle Jennings, CEO of glu Mutual, expressed her admiration for the Olympians: “From one team that believes in togetherness to another, we celebrate your incredible achievements and the unity you have shown. Just like you, we know that sticking together through thick and thin makes us stronger. Let us continue to inspire and support each other.”

While their journey may have begun on the podium, Olympians’ impact does not end there. Through SAOA, they remain part of a lifelong movement – one that continues to inspire, lead and make a difference both on and off the field.