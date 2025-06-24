Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Iata: Global air traffic up 5% in May as Asia-Pacific, Africa lead gains

    The International Air Transport Association (Iata) has reported a 5.0% year-on-year increase in global passenger demand for May 2025, with strong performances across most regions, led by Asia-Pacific and African airlines. The figures, released on 30 June, reflect sustained consumer confidence and travel demand heading into the peak Northern Hemisphere summer travel season.
    2 Jul 2025
    2 Jul 2025
    Source: Gerrie van der Walt via
    Source: Gerrie van der Walt via Unsplash

    "Air travel demand growth was uneven in May. Globally, the industry reported 5% growth with Asia-Pacific taking the lead at 9.4%. The outlier was North America which reported a 0.5% decline, led by a 1.7% fall in the US domestic market," says Willie Walsh, Iata’s director general.

    He adds: "Severe disruptions in the Middle East in late June remind us that geopolitical instability remains a challenge in some regions as airlines maintain safe operations with minimal passenger inconvenience.

    "The impact of such instability on oil prices—which remained low throughout May—is also a critical factor to monitor. Importantly, consumer confidence appears to be strong with forward bookings for the peak Northern summer travel season, giving good reason for optimism."

    International markets: Asia-Pacific and Africa outperform

    International passenger demand increased by 6.7% compared to May 2024, with capacity up 6.4% and a record May load factor of 83.2%. Asia-Pacific airlines achieved the highest growth at 13.3%, followed by African airlines at 9.5%.

    Africa-Asia remained the fastest-growing international corridor, expanding by 15.9% year-on-year.

    African carriers’ capacity rose by 6.2% year-on-year in May, with a load factor improvement of 2.2 percentage points to 74.9%.

    European airlines reported a 4.1% increase in demand, North American carriers saw 1.4% growth, and Middle Eastern airlines achieved a 6.2% increase.

    Domestic travel slows, US market contracts

    Domestic air travel demand rose 2.1% in May compared to the same month in 2024, with capacity up 2.8%. The global domestic load factor slipped by 0.5 percentage points to 83.7%.

    While most domestic markets saw positive growth, the US domestic market contracted by 1.7% year-on-year, attributed to economic headwinds and reductions in government-related travel.

    Chinese domestic travel maintained its upward trend, accelerating to a 7.4% increase, while Brazil’s domestic market posted a robust 18.3% rise—the strongest domestic performance globally.

    Regional performance snapshot

    • Africa: +9.5% RPK, 74.9% load factor
    • Asia-Pacific: +13.3% RPK, 84.0% load factor
    • Europe: +4.1% RPK, 84.0% load factor
    • Middle East: +6.2% RPK, 80.9% load factor
    • North America: +1.4% RPK, 83.8% load factor
    • Latin America: +8.8% RPK, 83.6% load factor

    Read more: tourism industry, air travel, International Air Transport Association, Willie Walsh, travel industry, travel and tourism, air passenger travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz