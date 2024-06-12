Hunter’s Premium Cider ‘Refreshes The Ones Abafostayo Through Winter’

Hunter’s celebrates the arrival of Winter with the launch of its new campaign: 'Hunter’s Refreshes The Ones Abafostayo Through Winter'. The fun, light-hearted campaign aims to refresh South Africa’s perspective on the colder months as an opportunity to get a head start on chasing their dreams.

Winter is often scoffed at; while Summer brings ‘Dezemba vibes’ and nationwide festivities, Winter lacks the same celebratory atmosphere. Recognising that hitting the snooze button becomes more tempting than ever, the Hunter's campaign challenges South Africans to inject their same passion, grit, and determination into the colder months.

'Hunter’s Refreshes The Ones Abafostayo Through Winter'is a testament to the relentless spirit of those who refuse to succumb to the winter blues and instead see it as an opportunity for growth and levelling up. The campaign captures the essence of uk'fosta, showcasing how determination propels individuals to achieve greatness even when the rest of the world seems to be hibernating.

Hunter’s delivers superlative refreshment for those working up a sweat while chasing their dreams. Siviwe Mgolodela, brand manager at Hunter’s Cider: "We're excited to launch 'Hunter’s Refreshes The Ones Abafostayo Through Winter' as a nod to the resilient individuals who refuse to let the winter chill dampen their spirit.”

The through-the-line campaign features digital, social, radio, in-store promotions, and experiential activations nationwide over June and July 2024.

As part of the campaign, Hunter's is offering consumers a chance to win a share of R500,000. By purchasing any Hunter’s product, consumers can enter the competition and stand a chance to win exciting cash prizes.

Hunter’s Refreshes Like Nothing on Earth

Not for persons under the age of 18.

#HuntersRefreshesAbafostayo

Hunter’s promotes responsible drinking, not for persons under 18.

For more information, follow the Hunter’s social media channels or go to www.hunters.co.za.

Instagram: @HuntersCider

Facebook: @HuntersCider

Twitter: @HuntersCider

YouTube: HuntersCider

About Hunter’s

Hunter’s offers a burst of natural cider for guys and girls looking for real refreshment from the first sip. Hunter’s was launched in 1988 as a refreshing, masculine alternative to beer. Its popularity has grown since its launch, making it the second-largest cider brand in Africa and the go-to thirst quencher for every occasion. The Hunter’s range includes Hunter’s Dry, Hunter’s Gold, Hunter’s Hard Lemon, and Hunter’s Export.