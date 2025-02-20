How innovation and sustainability can solve Africa's food security challenges

Africa is home to approximately 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land, offering immense potential to bolster both regional and global food security. However, logistical inefficiencies, inadequate infrastructure, and high production costs continue to hinder agricultural development across the continent.

Source: Africa Food Security 11 via Wikimedia Commons

South Africa plays a crucial role in Africa's agricultural market, exporting an estimated $13.2bn worth of agricultural and processed food products in 2023. Nearly 40% of these exports were directed to African markets, with Southern Africa accounting for approximately 90 cents of every dollar.

A stable supply of agricultural inputs, such as fertilisers, is essential for supporting farmers and sustaining growth in the sector. "Ensuring that farmers have access to the right products and services is key to improving agricultural productivity," says Jacques de Villiers, executive: manufacturing, operations and supply chain at Omnia Holdings. "Efficient delivery of agricultural inputs, coupled with investments in infrastructure, helps reduce logistical bottlenecks and enhance reliability."

With South Africa continuing to play a central role in Africa’s agricultural trade, experts stress the importance of infrastructure development and improving supply chain efficiency to bolster food security across the continent.

Addressing vulnerabilities in supply chains

The Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical tensions have revealed weaknesses in global agricultural supply chains. "These disruptions have reinforced the importance of innovation and resilience," notes De Villiers. "It’s critical to supply the right inputs at the right time, supported by research-driven solutions and a focus on resilience."

Technologies like advanced soil analysis, satellite imaging, and AI-driven analytics enable farmers to optimise input use, reduce waste, and improve yields, while minimising the overuse of nutrients, water, and pesticides.

"Incorporating scientific expertise with on-the-ground support is essential," says De Villiers. "Tailored guidance helps farmers apply the right products in the right way, ensuring sustainability even under challenging conditions."

Tackling the impact of climate change

Climate change poses a significant threat to food security, with rising temperatures and extreme weather events disrupting farming cycles. Adaptation strategies, such as using advanced technology for more precise soil testing and input application, help farmers respond to these challenges while improving yield efficiency.

“These advancements not only save farmers money but also promote environmentally responsible farming practices," explains De Villiers. "By helping farmers adapt to changing climates, we’re building long-term resilience in agriculture."

Training and improving technical knowledge among farmers is also crucial. Many farmers face challenges in achieving optimal yields despite favorable environmental conditions. "Technical assistance, like training in sustainable farming methods and precision agriculture, can significantly improve productivity and resilience," says De Villiers.

Unlocking Africa’s agricultural potential

Achieving food security in Africa requires a collective effort from governments, the private sector, and communities. "Building infrastructure, providing technical assistance, and adopting sustainable practices are necessary for long-term growth," De Villiers emphasises.

With resilience, sustainability, and collaboration, Africa can unlock its agricultural potential and become a global agricultural powerhouse.