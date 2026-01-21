High-value, high-tech member benefit experience

When Discovery Vitality brought Oura wellness smart rings to South Africa, it wanted to offer exclusive, fully funded and discounted benefits that Vitality members could easily access to claim their rings. Discovery turned to Caxton Media, working with its engagement company, FoneWorx, to deliver a customer-oriented solution.

The Oura Ring provides the most accurate reading of more than 20 biometrics reflecting users’ sleep and activity patterns. They are manufactured in Finland from aerospace-grade titanium, and as such are considered a premium product.

FoneWorx conceptualised a microsite that served as a branded portal for Discovery’s Vitality Oura Ring Benefit where eligible members could redeem a special offer to purchase an Oura ring.

The solution was fully automated with multi-system integration that seamlessly connected Discovery with logistics partner, iStore Core Integration and Peach Payments, an embedded payment gateway that supports multiple transaction points.

Through high-level integration, the FoneWorx solution linked these two systems to enable customer data to be passed on as needed and orders to be fulfilled.

The key purpose of the microsite was to:

Authenticate members via OAuth (the secure link between Discovery and the FoneWorx platform for single sign-on access)



Validate eligibility from client-provided SFTP files



Guide Vitality members through ring selection, sizing kit options, payment, and confirmation



Provide clear return visit pathways



Allow returning visitors to enter their ring size and confirm their delivery address



Push confirmations via WhatsApp

On the front-end, users logged into a benefit webpage via www.discovery.co.za. Members were then taken to the Vitality branded microsite (mobile/ID numbers used as unique identifiers) where they could:

View the complete benefit and check their eligibility



Select the fully funded option (eligible members only - greyed out for ineligible members) or 25% discount option



Choose their ring colour



Choose to have a sizing kit delivered to their home or accessed via a Discovery Store



Enter delivery details



Access the full cost break down and Ts and Cs



Enter payment details and pay upfront costs



Return to the site to select their ring size



Receive order and delivery confirmation

The Vitality Oura Ring Benefit experience could also be fulfilled via Discovery Stores where rings were on display and sizing kits were available for members to take home.

This process was also seamlessly integrated into the online experience, enabling members to:

Visit a Discovery Store nationwide and pick their rings



Activate the benefit and pay their activation fee on the Fone Worx microsite using an instore laptop



Scan the QR code on the sizing kit once home to return to the microsite and confirm their ring size and delivery details

The final solution delivered:

Real-time order visibility and payment reconciliation



Secure single sign-on (OAuth) directly from the Discovery site



Integrated benefit verification and activation



A complete end-to-end ecommerce and fulfilment flow, from activation to delivery

This high-value, tech-driven experience strengthened the partnership between FoneWorx and Discovery.

It successfully demonstrated FoneWorx’s capability to deliver complex, enterprise-level integrations, setting a new local benchmark for benefit activation and fulfilment journeys.



