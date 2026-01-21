$2500 awaits you! How to enter the 2026 SADC Media Awards

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) is urging Southern African media to submit their best work to the 2026 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards competition.

The SADC Media Awards competition is open to journalists from the SADC member states in four categories: Photo Journalism, Print Journalism, Television Journalism, and Radio Journalism.

Established in 1996, the SADC Media Awards aim to recognise excellence in journalism that promotes regional cooperation, integration and development across the SADC region.

“The awards celebrate media practitioners whose work highlights the shared values, principles, and aspirations of Southern Africa. Winners will receive $2500 in each category, while runners-up will be awarded $1000.

“SADC’s vision is of a common future where the peoples of Southern Africa enjoy economic well-being, improved standards of living, peace, security, freedom, and social justice.

“These awards support that vision by encouraging reporting that strengthens regional bonds and deepens public understanding of SADC initiatives,” the GCIS said on Monday.

Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition from the www.gcis.gov.za website.