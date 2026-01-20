Momentum Group certified as Top Employer 2026

This recognition is for you, and you, and you. Momentum Group certified as a Top Employer 2026, built on purpose and culture.

Momentum Group has been certified as a Top Employer for 2026, marking its sixth consecutive year of recognition by Top Employers Institute, a global authority on HR strategies. The certification highlights the organisation’s sustained focus on aligning purpose, culture and strategy to create a workplace where people and performance thrive.

“This recognition belongs to our people,” says Momentum Group chief people executive, Njabulo Nyawo. “When purpose is clear and supported by strong people practices, employees are empowered to contribute meaningfully and consistently.”

Momentum Group achieved a gratifying overall Top Employer result, underscoring the strength of its people practices. The Group continues to show year-on-year improvement, demonstrating a deliberate and sustained commitment to strengthening the employee experience and building a future-fit organisation.

Momentum Group achieved particularly strong results in key strategic focus areas, including Business Strategy, Leadership, Digital HR, Learning and Ethics & Integrity, positioning the organisation among South Africa’s leading employers for organisational clarity, governance and capability building.

Strong performance across all metrics

The Top Employer certification evaluates people practices across six interconnected HR domains. Momentum Group delivered consistently strong results across all:

Steer: Focuses on the strategic foundations of the organisation by defining clear business and people strategies. It emphasises strong leadership and alignment to ensure sustainable performance and adaptability in a changing environment.

Focuses on the strategic foundations of the organisation by defining clear business and people strategies. It emphasises strong leadership and alignment to ensure sustainable performance and adaptability in a changing environment. Shape: Addresses how the organisation is designed and enabled to execute its strategy, including leadership development, organisational change and digital HR practices that support effective ways of working.

Addresses how the organisation is designed and enabled to execute its strategy, including leadership development, organisational change and digital HR practices that support effective ways of working. Attract: Focuses on attracting and onboarding the right talent through employer branding and recruitment practices that build a workforce aligned with organisational goals.

Focuses on attracting and onboarding the right talent through employer branding and recruitment practices that build a workforce aligned with organisational goals. Develop: Supports continuous employee growth through performance management, learning and career development, ensuring capability remains aligned with evolving business priorities.

Supports continuous employee growth through performance management, learning and career development, ensuring capability remains aligned with evolving business priorities. Engage: Focuses on strengthening employee connection through wellbeing initiatives, listening mechanisms and rewards and recognition to enhance motivation as well as retention.

Focuses on strengthening employee connection through wellbeing initiatives, listening mechanisms and rewards and recognition to enhance motivation as well as retention. Unite: Brings together ethics, integrity, diversity, equity & inclusion and sustainability to support an environment where people feel respected, connected and able to contribute to long-term success.

Exceeding national benchmarks

Momentum Group exceeded the South African benchmark in 72% of measured areas, reflecting a workplace that continues to embrace inclusive, future-focused and purpose-led practices.

This performance demonstrates how a strong organisational culture, grounded in clearly articulated behaviours, supports strategic execution and long-term sustainability.

“Our people shape our culture, deliver for our clients and bring our purpose to life every day,” Nyawo adds. “This certification affirms the impact of that collective commitment.”

Momentum Group’s 2026 Top Employer certification reinforces its position as a credible, purpose-driven organisation, proving that when people and culture are aligned to strategy, the entire organisation moves forward.



