Qatar Airways to boost flights to South Africa

Qatar Airways will increase flight frequencies to South Africa from February 2026, expanding services to Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban to meet rising demand for business and leisure travel.

Source: Supplied

The expanded schedule will raise the airline’s total weekly flights to South Africa from 35 to 42, improving connectivity between South Africa and Qatar Airways’ global network of more than 170 destinations.

The frequency increases are as follows:

• Johannesburg–Doha: from 18 to 21 weekly flights, effective 18 February 2026

• Cape Town–Doha: from 12 to 14 weekly flights, effective 17 February 2026

• Durban–Doha (via Maputo): from five to seven weekly flights, effective 5 March 2026

According to the airline, the additional services are aimed at strengthening links between South Africa and key international markets, including China, Europe and the United States, while supporting tourism and trade flows through its Doha hub at Hamad International Airport.

The expansion follows a year of increased activity for Qatar Airways in Africa, including collaborations with Air Algérie, Kenya Airways and RwandAir, as well as its strategic partnership with Airlink, in which the airline acquired a 25% stake in October 2024.

Beyond passenger travel, Qatar Airways also supports African export industries through cargo operations. The airline provides belly-hold capacity on passenger flights and operates dedicated freighters serving sectors such as fresh produce, horticulture and textiles. Qatar Airways Cargo currently transports more than 6,000 tonnes of cargo into and out of Africa each week.

On selected African routes, the airline has introduced additional onboard connectivity, including gate-to-gate Starlink Wi-Fi, subject to local regulatory approvals. Qatar Airways has also adjusted its inflight offering to include regionally inspired meals and expanded African music selections.

Qatar Airways has operated services to Africa for more than three decades, with its first African flight launched in 1994. The airline now operates more than 170 weekly flights to 29 cities across 21 African countries, supported by interline and codeshare agreements with partner airlines on the continent.