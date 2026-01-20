Mantis unveils trio of eco-luxury escapes across Africa and the Middle East

South African-based hospitality group Mantis has announced three new property openings set to expand its eco-luxury portfolio across Africa and the Middle East between March and Q4 2026.

Source: Supplied

The upcoming developments include:

• Mantis Hiddn in Addo, South Africa — an off-grid mountain sanctuary opening 1 March 2026

• Saij Mountain Lodge by Mantis, UAE — the group’s first property in the country, opening Q2 2026

• Basiqat by Mantis, Saudi Arabia — a large-scale eco-luxury resort near Riyadh, opening Q4 2026

Mantis operates a portfolio of conservation- and community-focused properties, with an emphasis on nature-based hospitality across Africa, the Middle East and select international destinations.

According to insights from the group’s Travel Desk — a concierge service that curates itineraries for guests — South Africa remains the most in-demand destination for 2026.

Source: Supplied

The data shows a rise in solo travel enquiries (up approximately 9%), continued interest in multi-generational travel, and growing demand for volunteer and community-linked experiences. Enquiries are strongest from the UK (32%), the US (27%) and Europe (21%), with increasing interest from the Middle East.

South Africa: Off-grid lodge in the Eastern Cape

Mantis Hiddn in Addo will be located within an 800-hectare private reserve in South Africa’s Eastern Cape. The lodge will operate entirely off-grid using solar energy, water harvesting and recycling systems. Accommodation includes 12 mountain suites and two private villas, with facilities designed to minimise environmental impact.

Guest activities will focus on guided wilderness experiences, wellness programmes inspired by indigenous botanicals, and access to the nearby Addo Elephant National Park.

“Mantis Hiddn in Addo represents a new chapter for eco-luxury tourism in South Africa,” said Craig Erasmus, CEO of Mantis Collection.

UAE and Saudi Arabia expansion

In the UAE, Saij Mountain Lodge by Mantis will be situated on Jebel Jais, the country’s highest mountain. The 70-suite lodge has been designed using local materials and will offer nature-based experiences such as guided hikes, beekeeping and farm-focused dining.

Meanwhile, Basiqat by Mantis will mark a significant expansion for the brand in Saudi Arabia. The development will comprise two sites with a total of 218 keys, including suites, villas, desert tents and palace-style accommodation.

Facilities will include dining venues, a spa, pools, event spaces and family-focused amenities. The project is being developed by Design & Build in partnership with GIB Capital and the Tourism Development Fund.

“With these openings, Mantis continues to grow while maintaining its focus on conservation, community and connection to place,” Erasmus said.

The announcement follows the recent opening of Hawar Resort by Mantis in Bahrain, further expanding the group’s footprint in the Middle East.