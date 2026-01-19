South Africa
    Take a trip down the wilder side of memory lane on the History Channel this January

    ‘Hazardous History with Henry Winkler’ looks at risky pastimes and products of the past
    Issued by Hearst Networks Africa
    19 Jan 2026
    19 Jan 2026
    Radioactive children’s science kits, X-ray shoe-fitting machines, asbestos used as fake snow and a waterslide that left test dummies mangled. These are just some of the utterly bizarre and seriously dangerous real-life inventions that the History Channel’s fascinating new series Hazardous History with Henry Winkler will dive into.

    The nostalgia-drenched series, starting on DStv 186 on Thursday, 22 January, at 7.25pm, reminds you of the things you did in the past - for fun, for money, or out of plain boredom - that you just can’t do anymore. It will have you nodding along and then shaking your head in disbelief that these reckless past times, products or practices were once part of everyday life.

    There was time when “fun” included lawn darts, or jarts - heavy, metal-tipped darts which were hurled into the air with reckless abandon, leading to some shocking impalement injuries. Hazardous History with Henry Winkler explores this ‘game’ and other shocking toys from history including children’s home chemistry sets that contained actual radioactive materials like uranium.

    You might remember when people took medical advice from cigarette adverts. One episode delves into this, and other wacky medical wisdom people once trusted, including treatments that ranged from animal skin grafts to heroin-laced cough syrup that was casually sold to the public.

    Hazardous History with Henry Winkler also looks at some downright dangerous gigs from the past. If you think your job is tough nowadays just imagine hat makers being exposed to mercury poisoning, which is actually the origin of the term ‘mad as a hatter’.

    Shockingly not all ‘hazards’ featured on the show date very far back. You might recall the daredevil, ‘Human Fly’ or some notoriously dangerous theme park rides. This eight-part series really gives meaning to the quip often muttered, “It’s a miracle any of us survived the good old days.”

    Hazardous History with Henry Winkler is a chance for families to give their kids a glimpse into the slightly scary, and often absurd, real-life tales of historical irresponsibility. The series revisits a forgotten era where enthusiasm often outweighed common sense.

    Catch a sneak peek here:

    Tune into the History Channel on DStv 186 at 7.25pm every Thursday, starting 22 January, for these bizarre stories and many more.

