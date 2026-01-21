South Africa
Nestlé BarOne energises cricket fans as official Cricket SA snack partner

Nestlé, the global food and beverage company with a strong presence in South Africa, has been named the official snack partner of Cricket South Africa (CSA).
21 Jan 2026
21 Jan 2026
Source:
Source: https://www.instagram.com/barone_southafrica/

Nestlé Bar One will deliver in-stadium fan experiences and activations at Proteas Men’s and Proteas Women’s matches, supported by nationwide retail campaigns.

Nestlé BarOne will also be launching their partnership campaign, Big Bar One Energy, which celebrates moments that demand both physical and mental energy, reflecting the resilience and determination of the Proteas.

The campaign will be activated across retail, match-day, broadcast, and digital platforms, bringing to life the idea of Energy for a 25-hour day.

CSA's chief executive officer, Pholetsi Moseki, says “We are proud to welcome Nestlé Bar One to the CSA family. Nestlé BarOne is a natural fit for CSA, given its portfolio of trusted brands, its focus on innovation, and its commitment to making quality products accessible.

“As an organisation, we value partnerships that support performance, inclusivity and broad participation in sport, and this collaboration reflects our shared focus on energy, resilience and engagement at every level, from grassroots to Proteas.”

Speaking on the partnership, Nicole Roos, market head for Nestlé in the East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR) added, “Nestlé BarOne's partnership with the Proteas is built on moments that demand everything; physically, and mentally. ‘Big Bar One Energy’ is about owning those defining moments that change the course of a game, a season, or a career. From split-second reactions to hours of relentless concentration on the field, the Proteas embody the same resilience and determination that sit at the core of Nestlé BarOne.

“This is more than just a partnership; we see it as a long-term commitment. A commitment to the ‘Big Bar One Energy’, high performance and to the power of sport to unite people across backgrounds and generations. Nestlé BarOne is honoured to stand by the Proteas as they continue to represent our country with pride.”

Its portfolio includes trusted local brands such as BarOne, a well-established confectionery brand known for its distinctive taste and enduring popularity among South African consumers.

