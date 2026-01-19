South Africa
The new fundamentals: What employees expect from IT support in 2026

By Oscar Modiba, issued by BET Software
19 Jan 2026
19 Jan 2026
In 2026, IT support is no longer judged by availability alone, it’s measured by speed, clarity and experience. Employees and customers now expect seamless, always-on assistance that resolves issues quickly and consistently, without friction. By equipping users with clear, reliable information and enabling a truly responsive 24/7/365 Helpdesk, organisations can reduce operational costs, resolve incidents faster, elevate IT efficiency and deliver the level of support experience modern workplaces demand. In practice, this shift is reflected in the following key expectations:
Oscar Modiba, IT Helpdesk team lead at BET Software.
Oscar Modiba, IT Helpdesk team lead at BET Software.

Instant support

Self-service portals, automated processes, AI, and remote troubleshooting tools are becoming the standard requirements for traditional ticket queues. Employees want quick resolutions from a single point of contact (the Helpdesk) with IT agility, they require remote support that works seamlessly, self-service knowledge bases, zero-touch setup for new devices and automated configuration.

Collaboration between HR and IT

Employees expect IT and HR technology to work together from onboarding to daily operations – this means seamless onboarding that covers devices, access, and training all in one journey. IT and HR must continuously focus on supporting team members in the digital workspace leveraging unified platforms for proactive workforce planning.

Support for hybrid and distributed work

With hybrid work increasing, employees expect IT support that knows how to work with cross-functional teams. Requests or incidents should be resolved within SLA (service level agreements) regardless of location or time zone, and support tools should work equally well at home, in the office, or anywhere in the world. Support systems that complement flexible work patterns without forcing office-bound troubleshooting and remote readiness is now a core part of IT support expectations.

Strong security

Modern security must feel like a shield, not a barrier or friction. This means seamless authentication - e.g. biometrics and MFA (multi-factor authentication) without constant interruptions. It also means secure systems that protect data integrity and meet compliance standards. Clear communication about security expectations, training users and creating IT security awareness (Train-the-Trainer model) is also integral.

Data-powered insights and continuous improvement

Technology is expected to evolve based on usage data. Ticket trends matter; support teams must identify patterns and be proactive. Service quality can be improved through feedback loops and employee sentiment tracking, and use of data analytics tools for predictive analytics. Knowing what works and what doesn’t is part of continuous improvement and it’s critical for every business to know to be able to plan, do, check and act.

As we look ahead to 2026, the true differentiator in IT support will not be technology alone, but mindset. There is a Japanese saying that captures this shift perfectly: “If no one can do it, I can do it. If no one can do it, I must do it.” In a world where employees expect IT to be proactive, reliable and always-on, this sense of ownership is no longer optional, it is the new fundamental.

About Oscar Modiba

Oscar Modiba is IT Helpdesk team lead at BET Software.
BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.
