Go down the rabbit hole with 'Falace in Wonderland' at Alice Restaurant

Falace in Wonderland, a new tongue-in-cheek musical theatre experience, best suited to adult audiences, is currently being performed at the Alice Restaurant, in The Grand Daddy Boutique Hotel, Cape Town.

Image supplied

This coming-of-age story explores Alice's adventures in online dating on the Wonderland dating-site, accompanied by naughty humour and a soundtrack of your favourite noughties hits.

Guests can join Alice’s journey through song and some seriously sexy dance moves, with a few unexpected twists and turns in her dating dilemma.

It's time to rediscover the popular characters from Alice in Wonderland, as you’ve never seen them before.

The cast

The lead singer, Cape Town-born Elaine Fourie takes on the role of “Alice”. Fourie who has been indulging in many entertainment sectors over the years, from extravaganza shows to theatre productions.

Image supplied

Born in Cape Town, Caelee Vercueil, who plays The Cheshire Cat and The Queen of Hearts, is a South African musical sensation who ignited her performing journey at a young age. At 13, she won Patricia Lewis's Supersterre competition, earning a notable recording contract with Sony BMG Music Entertainment. Over a 7-year tenure at the Barnyard Theatre, she starred in multiple productions, showcasing her versatility in shows like Strictly No. 1’s, Forever Young, and Rocking The Globe.

Zolani Shangase, who plays The Mad Hatter, The White Rabbit and The Caterpillar, is a dynamic creative, whose theatre highlights include impressive roles in productions like A Marry Little Christmas, We Will Rock You World Tour, Kill Move Paradise , The Colour Purple, and The Lion King

Image supplied

Shangase has recently been nominated for a Fleur du Cap Theatre Award, which is amongst the most coveted within the South African performing arts fraternity.

Tessa Denton, who wrote and narrated the play, is a jack of trades and has spent more than 25 years actively working as both a cast and crew member in the performing arts industry. (Die Boekklub, Binnelanders, Generations, 7de Laan, Grease, The Rocky Horror Show).

Dinner experience

At the helm of Alice Restuarant, executive chef Wesley Peters brings a wealth of gastronomic experience and wine knowledge to his repertoire. His dishes are a playful yet refined interpretation of fine dining, lending whimsy to every dining affair.

Where imagination takes centre stage and dining experiences are the prelude to mesmerising music and theatre performances, guests can indulge in a three-course menu featuring dishes like The Nebula (tuna, fennel, spring onion, elderflower, yuzu, ginger, lime), The Reef (a mosaic of fish, oyster flambé, milk crisp, caviar, sea air, coconut, and basil split sauce ) and the Red Queen dessert (a roulade of meringue, berry, rumtoff, coffee, coconut tonka sauce, rum flambé, yoghurt freeze, and toffee aroma).

The Nebula. Images supplied The Reef. Images supplied The Tree. Image supplied

A range of cocktails and wines have been carefully selected to pair beautifully with the menu.

Details

Venue: Alice Restaurant inside The Grand Daddy Boutique Hotel, 38 Long Street Cape Town.

Price: The full enchanting experience is R895.00 per person, including the show.

Time: Friday and Saturdays. Arrival: 7pm, dinner is served soon afterwards.

Theme: Dress up, a little or a lot!

For more, visit: https://www.granddaddy.co.za/alice