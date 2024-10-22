Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicRand ShowBrave GroupHoward AudioVoiceArchiveAFDARogerwilcoVicinity MediaGagasi FMPublicis Groupe AfricaBrandMappTechsys DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingDentsuBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Forge By Brave built to democratise marketing

    Musa KalengaBy Musa Kalenga, issued by Brave Group
    22 Oct 2024
    22 Oct 2024
    The advertising sector is long overdue for reinvention. This is why we built Forge by Brave.
    Kalenga says Forge by Brave is groundbreaking.
    Kalenga says Forge by Brave is groundbreaking.

    We called this artificial intelligence process Forge by Brave because we believe it will help power a better future for everyone in the industry. If you are a CMO who wants to put this AI solution to the test, please sign up here.

    Before we started building Forge by Brave, I spoke to business leaders who rely on marketing for growth and chief marketing officers (CMOs) about their biggest key pain points with advertising and agencies. A key issue was the poor business results that advertising delivers.

    CMOs say they don’t always see tangible results from advertising investments. In these tough economic times, marketing leaders say that they want marketing to power increased sales and deliver on business goals. The bottom line is that CEOs and CMOs want marketing to become a value-producing discipline rather than an expense.

    Other bugbears that CMOs cited during our conversations were the inconsistent quality of work, poor communication from agencies, missed deadlines and inconsistent quality of work. Marketing leaders told me that delays in project delivery were frustrating and that agencies frequently over-promised and under-delivered.

    Forge by Brave is a game-changing AI process that will address CMO pain points and that will supercharge marketing to give the people who own brands more time, faster and better campaign execution, and greater advertising accountability.

    In a time of digital transformation, Forge fosters more collaborative marketing environments with seamless teamwork to keep accountability on track and enable lightning-fast execution with automatic escalations.

    Marketing is becoming increasingly more complex than ever before, but Forge will power more creative, effective and accountable performance marketing at a time when CMOs have been asking for this.

    Forge by Brave promises marketers that this technology solution will amplify the brand they manage while simplifying their lives. How so? Forge by Brave will also give people in marketing more time and space to focus on building better relationships with the audiences that matter most to the brands and businesses they represent. Or to play more golf and indulge in better self-care.

    What are the big benefits offered by Forge by Brave?

      - Accelerated Ideation: The ability to generate and refine creative concepts at speed, enabling a broader spectrum of ideas that can be iterated more effectively.

      - Data-Driven Insights: Powered by AI-enabled data analytics, forge enables better and deeper consumer insights to drive more informed strategic decision-making.

      - Seamless Collaboration: Seamlessly integrate AI into your existing creative processes to deliver more, better, faster.

      - Better Personalisation: Leverage AI’s capacity to analyse and understand your target audience at a granular level quicker than ever before.

    By combining human intelligence and experience with Forge by Brave’s unprecedented speed, efficiency and insights at scale, marketing can create greater value for businesses and their customers. Sign up for the Forge by Brave trial here: https://bravegroup.co.za/forge/

    The good news is that Forge by Brave is already winning awards for the Brave Group. Our integrated advertising company recently won five awards in the 2024 New Generation Awards, in which judges assessed work on strategy, innovation, creativity, content, results, reach, and engagement.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Musa Kalenga

    Musa Kalenga is the group chief executive officer of the Brave Group.
    Brave Group
    An integrated advertising agency group building shared value through creativity.
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz