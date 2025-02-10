Legal Land & Property Law
    Eviction of Khoi-San at Union Buildings an order of the High Court

    10 Feb 2025
    The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure says it has complied with all the orders of the High Court regarding the eviction of the Khoi-San occupation at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
    Image source: Clayton from
    Image source: Clayton from Pexels

    “Following an eviction order granted by the Pretoria High Court on 11 December 2024, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure can confirm that the order was enforced by law enforcement officials on Monday morning. It should be noted that no appeal or opposition has been received against this court order by any interested parties,” said the department in a statement.

    It said that while it expresses its sympathy with the serious grievances of the Khoi-San community, no single person has the right to claim or occupy public space intended to be used and enjoyed by all South Africans.

    “South Africa is a society based on the rule of law, and legitimate concerns should therefore be addressed through the proper legislated channels,” the department said.

    The department worked and consulted with all stakeholders, including other government departments and the City of Tshwane, before the order was enforced to assist all individuals who were willing to return home.

    In this regard, the department said it has complied with all the orders of the High Court.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
