    Eduvos welcomes over 13,000 new and returning students for 2024

    Issued by Eduvos
    12 Mar 2024
    Eduvos, South Africa leading private higher education institution, is proud to announce a significant milestone as it welcomes over 13,000 students, affectionately known as Vossies, for the 2024 academic year. Among them are 7,526 first-time students who joined the February intake.
    Eduvos welcomes over 13,000 new and returning students for 2024

    These first-year numbers have surpassed the enrolment figures of some of Eduvos’s public university counterparts and are a 40% year-on-year growth. The first-year cohort comes from 13 different countries, reflecting the institution's global appeal and commitment to diversity.

    First-time students were warmly welcomed through a series of engaging activities during the orientation and induction period at Eduvos’s 12 campuses across South Africa. These activities provided first-year students the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the campus environment and get to know their fellow Vossies. The presence of dedicated lecturers, campus staff, and members of the student representative council (SRC) further enhanced the welcoming atmosphere for the new Vossies.

    Eduvos’s four faculties are made up of exceptional academics, including more than 40 PhD holders. New Vossies will learn from Eduvos’s accomplished team of lecturers who possess a rich blend of academic and industry expertise.

    “We are thrilled to see Eduvos continue to grow and welcome a diverse group of students from around the world. Our commitment to providing accessible, quality higher education remains unwavering, and I am proud of the dedication and hard work of our team in making this possible,” says Eduvos CEO Siegie Brownlee. “As we embark on a new academic year, we look forward to supporting our students on their journey to success and empowering them to achieve their goals."

    The growing intake numbers are in line with Eduvos’s purpose of shaping potential – student by student – towards Africa’s prosperity. The institution has four intakes throughout the year, with this first intake traditionally being its biggest as many students apply after receiving their matric results. The four intakes allow students the flexibility to commence their studies promptly, eliminating the need to wait for the following academic year to start their academic journey.

    At Eduvos, the belief in making affordable, quality private higher education accessible to all remains steadfast. Through strategic partnerships with funding partners, health practitioners, accommodation providers and an ecosystem of other educational services, Eduvos continues to empower students from diverse backgrounds to pursue their academic aspirations.

    For media enquiries contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak

    Find Eduvos online:

    Website: eduvos.com
    Twitter: @edu_vos
    Instagram: @eduvoseducation
    YouTube: noitacudEsovudE@/moc.ebutuoy

    Read more: Siegie Brownlee, Eduvos, Kara van der Berg
    Eduvos
    Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.

