Eduvos partners with Kortext to bring e-books to students

Kortext textbooks have been made available to Eduvos students, affectionately referred to as Vossies, through the South African company Govtek Technologies. Govtek teams up with the best technology partners in the world, like Kortext, to provide higher education institutions like Eduvos with cutting edge edtech solutions.

The partnership with Kortext is another example of how Eduvos is embracing modern technology to ensure that its students are ready for the world of work in the fourth industrial revolution. Through Kortext's innovative e-book platform, Eduvos students can now purchase their required textbooks at exclusive discounted prices. These e-books offer several advantages over traditional printed textbooks.

Eduvos is excited about the financial aspect of the Kortext option. Along with the discount that Eduvos students will receive, e-books are also significantly cheaper than physical textbooks, reducing a major financial burden on students. This aligns with Eduvos's commitment to making higher education more accessible to all.

Students will be able to access their e-books anytime, anywhere, on any device. This eliminates the need to carry heavy textbooks around campus and allows for flexible studying on the go.

The sustainable part of digital textbooks is also important to Eduvos. E-books have a smaller environmental footprint than printed textbooks, as they eliminate the need for paper production, transportation, and waste disposal. This aligns with Eduvos's forward-thinking approach to education, which embraces environmentally conscious practices.

"We are excited to partner with Kortext to offer our students a more affordable and sustainable way to access their course materials, and to support students to have everything they need to learn in one place on their digital student portal,” said Dr Mia Beyleveld, Innovative Learning Solution specialist at Eduvos. “This partnership is part of our ongoing commitment to providing our students with the best possible learning experience which keeps up with digital transformations."

In addition to affordability and convenience, Kortext's e-book platform offers a range of features to enhance the learning experience. Students can easily annotate their e-books for better understanding and recall, and use the search function to quickly find specific information within the text. Textbooks can also be downloaded while students are connected to campus Wi-Fi, and then read offline.

Students will still have the option to choose traditional printed textbooks if they prefer. However, with the launch of this partnership, Eduvos and Kortext are empowering students to make a positive impact on their wallets and the planet by opting for affordable, sustainable e-books.

About Eduvos

Eduvos is one of the largest private higher education institutions in South Africa, with 12 campuses across the country. The institution offers over 20 qualifications, including degrees, higher certificates and short courses, in four future-facing faculties. Eduvos is committed to providing its students with a quality education that prepares them for successful careers in the 21st century.

