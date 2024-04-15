Industries

    Eben and Anlia Etzebeth named Hollywoodbets brand ambassadors

    15 Apr 2024
    15 Apr 2024
    Hollywoodbets, the entertainment betting operator has announced its newest brand ambassadors, Eben and Anlia Etzebeth.
    L to R: Devin Heffer, Hollywoodbets brand and communications manager with Anlia and Eben Etzebeth. Image supplied
    L to R: Devin Heffer, Hollywoodbets brand and communications manager with Anlia and Eben Etzebeth. Image supplied

    Anlia, a celebrated South African actress, has captivated audiences with her versatility and magnetism on screen. Known for her breakout role as Sasha Richter in South Africa's beloved TV series, Getroud Met Rugby, Anlia has since showcased her acting prowess in international productions like HBO's Raised By Wolves and the spine-chilling horror film, The Last Sacrament. Beyond her acting talents, Anlia is a multifaceted performer with a background in musical theatre and a burgeoning music career under the stage name Anlia Star.

    "Joining forces with Hollywoodbets is an exhilarating opportunity to combine my passion for entertainment with the excitement of the world of sports and betting. I’m thrilled to embark on this journey alongside Eben and represent a brand that celebrates the thrill of the game,” said Anlia.

    Double Rugby World Cup winning player, Eben Etzebeth, affectionately known as “Elizabedi”, is renowned for his illustrious rugby career with the South Africa national team and the Hollywoodbets Sharks in the United Rugby Championship. He brings a wealth of athleticism and determination to the partnership with the Purple Brand. With over 100 caps playing for the National team and two Rugby World Cup victories under his belt, Eben's tenacity and leadership on the field mirror Hollywoodbets' commitment to excellence and innovation. He recently won back-to-back SA Rugby Player of the Year awards.

    "It's an honour for Anlia and I to join forces with Hollywoodbets to bring fans an unmatched entertainment experience. As a professional athlete, I understand the importance of strategy and performance, and I'm excited to bring that mindset to the Purple Family,” said Eben.

    "We are thrilled to welcome Anlia and Eben to the Hollywoodbets Team. Eben’s commanding presence and unmatched determination on the rugby field have made him a global icon, while Anlia's versatile talents in acting and singing make her a true multi-faceted performer who has captivated audiences across South Africa, "said Hollywoodbets brand and communications manager, Devin Heffer.

    The Etzebeth’s join the team of Hollywoodbets brand ambassadors including the likes of Robert Marawa, Carol Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Anthony Delpech, Odwa and Akona Ndungane, Jerry Sikhosana, Teko Modise, Keshav Maharaj and Brian Baloyi,

