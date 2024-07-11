Oriental Charm 'Rides The Wave' at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024

Known as Africa's greatest horseracing event, the Hollywoodbets Durban July took place on Saturday, 6 July 2024 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse, Durban, KZN, with Oriental Charm clinching victory.

The Hollywoodbets Durban July has been run without interruption every year since Saturday, 17 July 1897 when Campanajo crossed the line first in the Durban Turf Club Handicap over 1600m on the Western Vlei at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse.

Now, in 2024, the 128th Durban July saw an exhilarating conclusion as Oriental Charm clinched victory in stunning fashion. This win marks trainer Brett Crawford’s second consecutive triumph in the R5m Hollywoodbets Durban July.

The three-year-old colt, owned by Greg Bortz, Leon Ellman, and Gina Goldsmith, showcased incredible stamina and speed. Jockey JP van der Merwe’s bold strategy paid off as he guided Oriental Charm to the front early on, maintaining the lead throughout the race.

Despite fierce competition from underdogs Cousin Casey and Royal Victory, Oriental Charm held strong. The race wasn’t without drama, as top weight See It Again faced some challenges mid-race, adding to the day’s excitement.

Crawford’s preparation for Oriental Charm mirrored his successful approach with last year’s winner, Winchester Mansion. This careful planning clearly paid dividends, resulting in a well-deserved victory.

Not just about horses

The Durban July isn’t just about horse racing – it’s a cultural event. the event attracted an estimated 50,000 attendees, all eager to witness the thrilling races and partake in the vibrant social scene.

Spectators were treated to performances by beloved South African group Mango Groove, amongst others.

The theme for this year's event, "Ride The Wave," was reflected in the stylish attire of the attendees, with many embracing nautical inspirations in their fashion choices.

The Durban July Fashion Experience showcased the best of KwaZulu-Natal’s design talents, including the HDJ Young Designer Award and the HDJ Fashion Preview Gala, setting a high bar for sartorial creativity.

The event was not just about the races. Attendees enjoyed a range of hospitality options, from the lively Afrotainment Marquee to the luxurious Pegasus Lounge, ensuring a memorable experience for everyone.

A catalyst for growth

In addition to the good times that are always guaranteed in Durban, along with great weather, food, and music, the event possesses a tangible ecosystem.

The industries that add to the event's value chain include the tourism, food and beverage, hospitality, and transportation sectors.

Jobs that are created and sustained leading up to and during the July range from fashion and textile, hair and beauty, cleaning services, security personnel, the people who put up the branding, stage managers, artist managers, artists, and many other critical touchpoints that directly and indirectly bring the festival to life.

In 2023, the event contributed around R13m towards the municipality's GDP, with a projected direct spend of R65m.

Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi, chief marketing and communications officer at Proudly South African, shared “The Hollywoodbets Durban July carries a significant value chain that is truly impressive. The event's core impact on numerous households is remarkable. Witnessing such influential entities support the localisation agenda warms our hearts at Proudly SA. The racing event has been in existence for more than 100 years and is undoubtedly one of the biggest economic boosters for the City of Durban and the KwaZulu-Natal province, which highlights that it is more than just a weekend of horse racing, socialising, and fashion"

“The Proudly SA mandate seeks to influence local procurement in the public and private sectors, to increase local production and consumption, as well as to influence consumers to buy local in order to stimulate job creation. The Hollywoodbets Durban July strives to do the same, by stimulating the local economy of the city and province. This event speaks to many different sectors in the economic value chain that directly and indirectly create jobs during the Durban July weekend festivities,” added Happy.

Overall, the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024 successfully combined the thrill of horse racing with the allure of high fashion, reaffirming its status as a must-attend event on South Africa's social calendar.