    Botswana, South African travellers to Ireland now require visas

    11 Jul 2024
    11 Jul 2024
    Ireland's Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, has announced that Botswana and South Africa nationals will now need visas to travel to or transit through Ireland. "This is a carefully considered decision which will bring Ireland into closer alignment with the Schengen Area in respect of both of these countries and into line with the UK in respect of South Africa," said Minister McEntee.
    Source:
    Source: 123RF

    "Irish visa requirements are kept under ongoing review, having regard for the need to ensure that effective immigration controls are in place whilst also facilitating those who wish to travel to Ireland for the purposes of a visit, to work, to study, or to join family members."

    In recent years, many International Protection applications have been received from Botswana and South African nationals. Both countries are designated as safe countries of origin for International Protection purposes and are the only countries on that list which are not currently visa-required.

    The Dublin Visa Office will establish a dedicated ‘South Africa desk’ to process applications from South African nationals. The Department will also establish three Visa Applications Centres (VACs) in South Africa, with visa service provider VFS Global.

    Minister McEntee added: "The visa system is an essential part of our immigration system to determine who can travel to Ireland.

    “A wide range of factors are taken into account when introducing visa requirements to ensure we can continue to facilitate travel with processes that are robust, effective, and fair.”

    Next
