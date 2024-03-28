Dumisa (DStv Channel 340) unveils exciting Easter lineup

Dumisa (DStv channel 340), the 24-hour Traditional Gospel Channel produced by Urban Brew Studios, is thrilled to unveil its inspiring lineup of shows to keep audiences entertained over the upcoming Easter season. From soul-stirring music to thought-provoking discussions, Dumisa’s Easter slate promises an enriching experience for viewers across the country.

"At Urban Brew Studios, we are committed to delivering content that resonates with our viewers and uplifts their spirits," says Yandiswa Nkonde, Urban Brew Studios Head Of Channels. "Our Easter programming lineup is a perfect example of this commitment. We hope that viewers will join us as we celebrate the passover and find inspiration throughout the week."

Dumisa Easter Special 2024

The centerpiece of the Easter weekend is the Dumisa Easter Special 2024 , airing this Friday, 29 March at 6pm. Season 3 of this special programme commemorates the Passover through a powerful combination of music and inspirational preaching. This year's theme delves into the "Seven Words of Christ on the Cross." The programme features esteemed pastors Rev. Mbatha, Rev. Tube, and Rev. Mamabolo, along with musical performances by the Blessing in Christ and De Bruin Project choirs.

Inspiring shows returning for new seasons

Additionally, Dumisa welcomes a variety of uplifting gospel programs returning for new seasons:

My Testimony Season 9 (Wednesdays at 6pm): This program offers heartfelt stories of triumph. Viewers will embark on a journey with everyday heroes – pastors, gospel artists, and inspiring figures – who share the challenges they've overcome and the triumphs they've achieved.

Hulisani Season 7 (Mondays - Thursdays at 5pm): This daily program showcases the vibrant sounds of South African choirs. Hulisani welcomes local choirs to celebrate the rich tapestry of proudly South African choral music. Episodes feature the likes of Choristers, Clap and Tap, Brass Bands, Zion, and Community Choirs.

Amahubo Season 9 (Mondays at 6pm): Hosted by the talented musician and businesswoman Dr. Winnie Mashaba, Amahubo features insightful interviews with prominent gospel artists. Guests discuss their faith journeys and deliver captivating musical performances on the Amahubo stage. This season includes renowned artists like Benjamin Dube, Pleasure Tša Manyalo, and Mthunzi Namba, among others.

Brass Band Season 6 (Sundays at 3pm): Immerse yourself in the unique and lively sounds of brass and percussion ensembles every Sunday. Dumisa, your go-to channel for traditional gospel music, brings you the vibrant world of Brass Bands.

With its lineup of Easter and inspirational programming throughout the week, Dumisa TV is the perfect destination for South African viewers seeking spiritual nourishment and uplifting entertainment during the Easter holiday. Tune in to Dumisa (DStv Channel 320) only on DStv Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus, and Premium. Ikhaya LeNdumiso