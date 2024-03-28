Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingUrban Brew StudiosOptimize AgencyPublicis Groupe AfricaIgnition GroupTopco MediaPointOnPoint PReMediaMeltwaterDMASAIpsosBataRogerwilcoTDMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

TV Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Dumisa (DStv Channel 340) unveils exciting Easter lineup

    Issued by Urban Brew Studios
    28 Mar 2024
    28 Mar 2024
    Dumisa (DStv channel 340), the 24-hour Traditional Gospel Channel produced by Urban Brew Studios, is thrilled to unveil its inspiring lineup of shows to keep audiences entertained over the upcoming Easter season. From soul-stirring music to thought-provoking discussions, Dumisa’s Easter slate promises an enriching experience for viewers across the country.

    "At Urban Brew Studios, we are committed to delivering content that resonates with our viewers and uplifts their spirits," says Yandiswa Nkonde, Urban Brew Studios Head Of Channels. "Our Easter programming lineup is a perfect example of this commitment. We hope that viewers will join us as we celebrate the passover and find inspiration throughout the week."

    Dumisa (DStv Channel 340) unveils exciting Easter lineup

    Dumisa Easter Special 2024

    The centerpiece of the Easter weekend is the Dumisa Easter Special 2024, airing this Friday, 29 March at 6pm. Season 3 of this special programme commemorates the Passover through a powerful combination of music and inspirational preaching. This year's theme delves into the "Seven Words of Christ on the Cross." The programme features esteemed pastors Rev. Mbatha, Rev. Tube, and Rev. Mamabolo, along with musical performances by the Blessing in Christ and De Bruin Project choirs.

    Inspiring shows returning for new seasons

    Additionally, Dumisa welcomes a variety of uplifting gospel programs returning for new seasons:

    • My Testimony Season 9 (Wednesdays at 6pm): This program offers heartfelt stories of triumph. Viewers will embark on a journey with everyday heroes – pastors, gospel artists, and inspiring figures – who share the challenges they've overcome and the triumphs they've achieved.

    Dumisa (DStv Channel 340) unveils exciting Easter lineup

    • Hulisani Season 7 (Mondays - Thursdays at 5pm): This daily program showcases the vibrant sounds of South African choirs. Hulisani welcomes local choirs to celebrate the rich tapestry of proudly South African choral music. Episodes feature the likes of Choristers, Clap and Tap, Brass Bands, Zion, and Community Choirs.

    Dumisa (DStv Channel 340) unveils exciting Easter lineup

    • Amahubo Season 9 (Mondays at 6pm): Hosted by the talented musician and businesswoman Dr. Winnie Mashaba, Amahubo features insightful interviews with prominent gospel artists. Guests discuss their faith journeys and deliver captivating musical performances on the Amahubo stage. This season includes renowned artists like Benjamin Dube, Pleasure Tša Manyalo, and Mthunzi Namba, among others.

    Dumisa (DStv Channel 340) unveils exciting Easter lineup

    • Brass Band Season 6 (Sundays at 3pm): Immerse yourself in the unique and lively sounds of brass and percussion ensembles every Sunday. Dumisa, your go-to channel for traditional gospel music, brings you the vibrant world of Brass Bands.

    With its lineup of Easter and inspirational programming throughout the week, Dumisa TV is the perfect destination for South African viewers seeking spiritual nourishment and uplifting entertainment during the Easter holiday. Tune in to Dumisa (DStv Channel 320) only on DStv Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus, and Premium. Ikhaya LeNdumiso

    NextOptions
    Urban Brew Studios
    Urban Brew Studios is a leading facilities provider and a landmark of creativity for entertaining and informative content. We deliver compelling content that captivates audiences, brewing a picture perfect blend of creativity and technology from vision to viewer.
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz