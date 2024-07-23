Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ask AfrikaCoronationSAICAAfrican ResponseSauce AdvertisingAICPA & CIMAOnPoint PRHuman8DentsuJuta and CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Banking Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Discovery Bank takes gold at the Ask Afrika Brand Index 2024

    Issued by Ask Afrika
    23 Jul 2024
    23 Jul 2024
    Discovery Bank takes the first position in the first-ever Ask Afrika Banking Brand Index, winning their customers' hearts and minds! Investec and African Bank came in second and third place respectively.
    Discovery Bank takes gold at the Ask Afrika Brand Index 2024

    “Many of our banking clients expressed a need to have a deeper understanding of their brand’s performance in the banking industry. The Ask Afrika Brand Index is our response to this need”, explains Sarina de Beer, director of global product development at Ask Afrika.

    Independent and rigorous methodology

    This Ask Afrika benchmark study aims to uncover how customers perceive and experience their banks, and how brands strengthen relationships by doing more than merely delivering on the brand promises made. Interviews were conducted with 3,850 respondents and the results were independently audited. The index calculation is based on 2 core questions. Core diagnostics are derived from the following broader questionnaire:

    • 2024 Ask Afrika Brand Health Research – interviewing banking clients across 11 South African banks looking at brand satisfaction and delving into brand performance diagnostics. This benchmark also includes Emotional brand satisfaction and looks into, values and brand loyalty in more detail.

    “The Ask Afrika Brand Index is as much a leadership conversation as it is a brand conversation”, de Beer mentions. “It adopts the premise that brands lead with purpose. This implies that a significant synergy and integration is required between brand, marketing, and customer experience (CX) strategies, being congruent to the brand purpose and responding to societies, not only to customers.”

    Pictured: Sarina de Beer, Director of Global Product Development at Ask Afrika.; Firoze Bharat Chief Marketing Officer; Discovery Ltd Jo-Anne Hendricks General Manager Head of Marketing Discovery Bank
    Pictured: Sarina de Beer, Director of Global Product Development at Ask Afrika.; Firoze Bharat Chief Marketing Officer; Discovery Ltd Jo-Anne Hendricks General Manager Head of Marketing Discovery Bank

    Contextual smog and overwhelm is the current marketing challenge

    People have been faced with tremendous change the last half a decade, and they are emphasising the need for consistency. Dealing with uncertainty is perceived to be more stressful than knowing something bad is definitely going to happen, and this increases the need for control. Disruption is also not the solution to uncertainty anymore as customers perceive it to be detracting from the quality of their lives. Respondents also indicate that they suffer from change fatigue, and have 50% less mental capacity to cope with change.

    Connection is the new currency

    In this state of being totally overwhelmed, institutions and brands have become the chosen champions for trust, reconnecting society as the new carriers of hope. 53% of respondents indicated a need for brands to be visible on a societal level. This is higher in some markets and industries and is vital for in the banking industry. 

    Respondents indicated that they are willing to buy from a brand before they trust it. But only once the brand has earned trust, will they be an advocate for the brand. And this trust is earned by creating a connection between the brand, the consumers and the society at large. This connection serves as the underlay for building loyalty and creating authentic relationships.

    Pictured: Sarina de Beer, Director of Global Product Development at Ask Afrika; and Unathi Boniwe Head of Marketing Investec Private Banking
    Pictured: Sarina de Beer, Director of Global Product Development at Ask Afrika; and Unathi Boniwe Head of Marketing Investec Private Banking

    Enablers of success

    “Customer commitment is driven through authentic relationships and embedded in trust. To achieve this, it is critical for companies to create congruent brand and customer experience strategies”, de Beer explains.

    “South African banks are generally succeeding with relationship building, which can be seen in the high trust customers have in our banks. Our banks are also increasingly successful in building brand loyalty within a multi-banked context. Respondents indicated the top three enablers of success are banks that offer smart, simple, and easy products, banks that show they have customers’ best interests at heart and are not just about profits, and banks that have a good reputation.”

    Pictured: Sarina de Beer, Director of Global Product Development at Ask Afrika; and Chantal Storbeck Head: Customer Value Proposition & Research at African Bank
    Pictured: Sarina de Beer, Director of Global Product Development at Ask Afrika; and Chantal Storbeck Head: Customer Value Proposition & Research at African Bank

    And the winners are...

    Purpose-led brands that win sustainably create integrated strategies that embed connection and trust. This became evident in the creative communication of the top three banks that each have a trust story in their narrative and purpose in how they were founded.

    The top three ranking in the Ask Afrika Brand Index 2024 is as follows:

    • Discovery Bank
    • Investec
    • African Bank

    Companies wishing to purchase customised Ask Afrika Banking Brand Index Reports can contact Sarina de Beer at

    Read more: awards, banking, Investec, African Bank, Discovery Bank
    Share this article
    NextOptions



    Ask Afrika
    We believe that research is done for the greater good - through market research, we help companies and brands identify opportunities within their business to enable sustainable growth.

    Related

    Where South African banks are underperforming: AI-powered robo-advisory
    Sauce AdvertisingWhere South African banks are underperforming: AI-powered robo-advisory
    16 Jul 2024
    The Western Capes Karoo Lusern was on the list. Source: Supplied.
    South Africa's finest butcheries honoured at the 19th Cleaver Awards
    15 Jul 2024
    How to navigate the fine line between stability and evolution in tracking studies
    Human8How to navigate the fine line between stability and evolution in tracking studies
    9 Jul 2024
    The festival will have a diverse jury. Source: Supplied.
    High stakes at the 45th Durban International Film Festival
    5 Jul 2024
    2024 Effie Awards South Africa judges announced
    Association for Communication and Advertising2024 Effie Awards South Africa judges announced
    3 Jul 2024
    Source:
    Global spirits shine at Investec Trophy Spirits Show 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    2024 Creative Strategy and Transformative Business Impact jury.
    LIA announces 2024 Creative Strategy and Transformative Business Impact jury
    27 Jun 2024
    Source: Supplied. Phathutshedzo Ngwana, IT systems operator at Investec.
    #YouthMonth: From Limpopo to Investec, Pathu Ngwana’s inspiring story of resilience and success
     24 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz