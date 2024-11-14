Dipula shines with solid results, solar roll-out and strong prospects

Dipula Income Fund (JSE: DIB) has reported a solid set of results for its financial year to 31 August 2024, delivering strong operational, financial and strategic progress. Dipula’s property portfolio produced growth and increased by 4% in value to R10.2bn, contributing to a 5% rise in net asset value.

Izak Petersen, chief executive officer of Dipula Income Fund

Dipula is a prominent South Africa-invested REIT with a diversified portfolio of 165 retail, office, industrial and residential rental properties. Convenience, rural and township retail centres produce 65% of its defensively weighted portfolio income, and 60% of portfolio rental income is generated in Gauteng.

Izak Petersen, CEO of Dipula, comments: “South African trading conditions and consumer sentiment are improving post the July 2024 national elections. The new Government of National Unity has been well received, with parties committed to enhancing service delivery. Global and local interest rate cuts, easing inflation, and a stronger Rand also bode well for the economy. We anticipate these macroeconomic improvements will positively impact the property market in the short to medium term.”

Despite recent improvements, the 12 months to 31 August 2024 were challenging due to rising property costs and interest rates at their peak. “Notwithstanding the challenging operational and financial environment, Dipula delivered a good set of results,” adds Petersen.

Dipula’s revenue grew by 7% despite negative rental reversions in government-tenanted offices and lower income due to prior-year disposals. Net property income increased by 2%, under pressure from above-inflation municipal hikes that significantly increased property expenses, higher maintenance spending, and rising third-party contract labour costs. Net finance costs increased by 3%. Overall, prior disposals, bigger expenses and higher finance costs led to a decrease in distributable earnings per share of 4%. The declared dividends totalled 90% of distributable earnings.

Operational results were distinguished by high levels of active leasing. Dipula concluded leases worth R1.4 billion during the year, keeping its portfolio well occupied with longer leases. It achieved robust tenant retention, improved from 84% to 87%, with R1.2 billion of leasing representing renewals.

Retail vacancies improved from 7.5% to 6.4%. However, the overall portfolio vacancy rate was 7.5%, up from 6.0% in the previous year, primarily due to higher vacancies in the office and industrial sectors.

Dipula's 83 retail properties offer well-located trading spaces and convenient access for shoppers. Each property is tailored to meet the specific needs of the local area, providing essential goods and services that resonate with the community. All tenant categories reported positive turnover growth, with health and beauty, restaurants and fast food, liquor, and hardware delivering the strongest growth. When tenants chose not to renew their leases during the year, Dipula secured replacement rentals at a 14% higher rate. The retail portfolio's value increased by 8%.

Accounting for 16% of rental income, Dipula's office spaces offer flexible, modern work environments that cater to the diverse needs of businesses in prime urban locations. While the office portfolio ended the year with a vacancy rate of 22%, Dipula anticipates a gradual recovery in line with recent sector improvements, supported by limited new development activity that will further support rising occupancy rates and healthy rental growth.

Dipula's mid-sized industrial and logistics facilities in strategic locations represent 14% of its rental income. With a vacancy rate of just 3%, this strong, stable portfolio boasts the lowest vacancy across Dipula's assets.

Its residential properties provide affordable, high-value housing in economically vibrant locations. This portfolio is 4% of rental income and recorded an average vacancy for the 2024 financial year of 6%.

Dipula's commitment to tight cost control is evident in its improved administrative cost-to-income ratio, which reduced from 4.4% to 3.3%. While the overall cost-to-income ratio temporarily rose to 42.3% (2023: 39.5%), this increase was mainly driven by elevated property-related expenses and lower municipal cost recoveries. This is, however, expected to return to normal levels of around 40%.

Diligent asset management enables Dipula to reduce risk and improve its portfolio with various value-adding strategies. It invested R169 million in refurbishments and capital expenditure during the year. It also disposed of properties for R37 million, with proceeds funding value-enhancing revamps and the roll-out of renewable energy and backup power.

“We're building a future-fit portfolio by investing in sustainable assets. This year, we rolled out the first phase of our solar photovoltaic programme, which is now live at nine of 10 sites. The project increases Dipula’s solar power capacity by 5.3 kWp, taking it from 1.6kWp to 7kWp – a number we plan to treble in the next 24 to 36 months. We also invested in waste and water management, community investment, staff training and wellness, and nurturing new talent through internships,” reports Petersen. Dipula's sustainability strategy rests on a systematic process, pinpointing and tackling risks and opportunities that matter most to its business and stakeholders, guided by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Dipula’s prudent balance sheet management underpins its consistent, sustainable financial returns. It restructured its debt facilities from 1 March 2024 with a R3.8 billion syndication programme, extending its weighted average debt expiry period significantly from 1.9 years to 4.1 years. Dipula maintained debt levels comfortably above all covenant requirements, with a year-end gearing of 35.7%, an ICR of 2.7 times, and undrawn facilities of R80 million. Solid balance sheet metrics ensured Dipula‘s credit rating was affirmed at BBB+(ZA) and A2(ZA), respectively, with a stable outlook.

Looking ahead, the long negative cycle for South African real estate is showing signs of improving. Research highlights stronger leasing performance across office, retail, industrial and residential properties.

“As inflation eases and the power grid stabilises, we foresee rental growth and a slowdown in cost increases. This should bolster business and consumer confidence, potentially spurring economic investment and strengthening property fundamentals, despite navigating ongoing challenges presented by failing municipalities,” notes Petersen.

The company expects better performance from the 2025 financial year, having completed various capital projects. Dipula's retail and industrial portfolios are poised to continue their robust performance, while the office sector is expected to experience a gradual recovery. High occupancy levels are anticipated for the affordable residential sector, with rental growth that at least keeps pace with inflation. Dipula expects distributable earnings growth of at least 5% for the year ahead.

“Dipula's strategy prioritises capital allocation to energy sustainability, portfolio- and income-enhancing developments and elevating tenant quality. Discerning investment decisions, positive economic trends and focused management will drive improved performance and continue to deliver sustainable value for our stakeholders,” Petersen concludes.



