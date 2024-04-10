Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comDaily MaverickDMASA3RCStyle IDAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingOptimize AgencyGrey AfricaTopco MediaHoorah DigitalProvantageOgilvy South AfricaAfriGISTradewayOrnicoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing & Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Digital spend, digital return – and digital snake oil salesmen

    4 Jun 2024
    4 Jun 2024
    The number of agency partners clients currently working in South Africa has increased yet again.
    Source: © 123rf Social Media continues to claim a large share of digital spend in SA according to Scopen's Agency Scope SA
    Source: © 123rf 123rf Social Media continues to claim a large share of digital spend in SA according to Scopen's Agency Scope SA

    “In 2021, the number averaged 12.7 agencies working to carry out marketing, communication and advertising projects,” says César Vacchiano, president and CEO at Scopen.

    “In 2023, the figure reached 15.2, with the three agents that collaborate most with advertisers being digital platforms at 5.3, BTL agencies at 3.0 and advertising agencies at 1.9.”

    Digital spend, digital return &#x2013; and digital snake oil salesmen

    Digital paid media arena grows

    As anticipated, Vacchiano highlights digital further growth in the digital paid media arena, from 33.1% to 37.4%.

    CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and Scopen partner, Johanna McDowell says what is important to note is that while investment in digital paid media has increased, it’s done so at a far slower rate than in previous years.

    “Total digital spend has decreased,” she says, noting the drop from 37.3% in 2021 to 34.9% in 2023.

    “While the difference isn’t vast, it is important to note where the most budget is being spent and digital paid media is the front runner.”

    Digital spend, digital return &#x2013; and digital snake oil salesmen

    How South Africa is stacking up

    In reviewing Agency Scope’s findings on markets with the highest digital budgets in 2023, China and Brazil head the pack with 50.1% and 49.9% respectively, while South Africa’s spend of 34.9% falls below the lower-order countries, Colombia (37.5%) and Portugal (35.7%).

    “Globally, digital spend has decreased by around 2%, but trends show these figures are more than likely to increase again,” Vacchiano asserts.
    McDowell suggests the trend to watch is how digital budgets are being spent.

    “Social Media continues to claim a large share of digital spend. Where South Africa lags in spend is mainly in the e-commerce sector, where growth has been lower than in other countries. I don’t think it’s a concern, it’s just the state of play right now. Expect to see growth in e-commerce in the future.”

    Source: © 123rf The latest Scopen study shows that the percentage of clients not concerned by competitive conflict in their sector within an agency has grown from 21,3% in 2019 to 40% now
    Trust and wanting a specific agency overcomes competitive conflict for clients

    15 May 2024

    Overall, McDowell notes, digital paid media coffers are showing improvement and this will likely continue, but at a slower rate than in previous years.

    “What’s interesting from our stats is how fragmented everything is becoming,” she says.

    “The challenge facing marketers is knowing where to spend their money and how best to deploy declining budgets.

    “We noted recently the decline in marketing budgets about turnover.

    Word from the marketers themselves is that they are putting more money into digital as they believe it’s the cheaper route to go.

    “We’re not convinced this is the best thing to be doing. While digi-spend may bring some great analytics, is it working for brand-building?”

    Source: © 123rf In 2021, the average contribution made by creative agencies to clients’ business growth was 26%. This is up by 4% in 2023, while media agencies have maintained their 34% contribution from 2021 to 2023 says Agency Scope SA
    Agency Scope: Creative agencies contribute to clients' growth increases in 2023

    10 Apr 2024

    Snake oil: Analytics instead of research

    What the IAS is suggesting to clients is to rely more heavily on their media agencies, which can aggregate all the data look at the stats, and relate what consumer data shows the best path for the brand to be taking, whether it be traditional or digital.

    “Marketers must guard against ‘snake oil salesmen’ who offer the newest gadget or software that promises to be the Next Big Thing in analytics. Thinking more data – or a different way of delivering it – will be what solves their issues may prove very costly.”

    Vacchiano and McDowell agree that knowing exactly how effective these spends are and how this budget is being spent is extremely difficult.
    “Some new digital audits may be a better way to spend budget right now,” says Vacchiano, “to ensure your money is going to the right places and that the correct measurement tools are being used to optimise your spend.”

    Read more: research, marketing, digital media, Johanna McDowell, IAS, Independent Agency Search & Selection company, digital spend, César Vacchiano, Scopen
    NextOptions

    Related

    IAS Agency Credentials Award 2024: Guidance for a shot at the prize
    DMASAIAS Agency Credentials Award 2024: Guidance for a shot at the prize
    19 hours
    Source: © 123rf The UK Parliament has passed the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill
    UK passes Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill
    20 hours
    Image supplied. Three South African agencies - Promise, Accenture Song and LePub - have been named in the NYF 2024 shortlist
    3 SA agencies named in New York Festivals 2024 shortlist
    23 hours
    Source: © 123rf Ann Nurock, partner: Relationship audits and management, Radar, examines what a strong client-agency relationship entails
    Cultivating creativity through strong client-agency trust
     31 May 2024
    Source: © Pixabay The BRC will release the Q4 2023 Rams dataset spanning January 2022 to December 2023 in the coming weeks
    The Q4 2023 Rams dataset set for release
    30 May 2024
    #BehindtheCampaign: Make it KFC!
    #BehindtheCampaign: Make it KFC!
    30 May 2024
    Source:
    Salesforce report: 85% of South African marketers use AI
    28 May 2024
    Image supplied. Wan-Ifra announced the 2024 Digital Media Awards Worldwide winners with SA’s Food For Mzansi Group, wining the 2024 Digital Media Awards Worldwide Best Podcast category
    SA's Food For Mzansi Group wins Wan-Ifra 2024 Digital Media Awards Podcast category
    28 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz