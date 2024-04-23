Devmark Property Group forging ahead with Imhoff Manor Retirement Estate

Construction of Devmark Property Group’s Imhoff Manor, a multi-million rand exclusive retirement village in Kommetjie, is forging ahead.

Source: Supplied.

This esteemed addition, marking its inaugural venture in the Southern Peninsula of Cape Town, joins a distinguished portfolio including successful retirement villages such as Clé de Cap, Legato, Heritage Manor, Onrus Manor, La Vie Est Belle, Villa Cortona, and more recently Helderberg Manor, The Plettenberg Manor, and Langebaan Manor.

Perched adjacent to the charming village of Kommetjie and nestled in the heart of the Imhoff Lifestyle Estate, the development offers breathtaking vistas of the Atlantic Ocean, Noordhoek wetlands, Chapman’s Peak, and Hout Bay.

Jean Ehlers, residential development director of Devmark Property Group, shares his enthusiasm, stating, "We're extremely excited about Imhoff Manor, which will be our tenth retirement development.

"Kommetjie has become an immensely popular town for people seeking a relaxed lifestyle away from the city centre, but still want to live nearby. It’s the perfect area for retirement, with beaches and nature on your doorstep, lots of activities and a peaceful, relaxed lifestyle with a low crime rate, surrounded by a vibrant community.”

Phase 1 of this development, featuring 28 freehold homes, is scheduled to welcome residents by 2026. These architecturally designed luxury homes start at 141m², with prices beginning from R3,550m.

Exceptional amenities and security

Each spacious home offers two or three bedrooms along with large patios. A range of high-quality finishes and optional extras are available to suit your unique style. The development also boasts outstanding communal amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, and top-notch 24-hour manned security.

The philosophy of the Devmark Property Group is to offer retirees an exceptional and secure lock-up-and-go lifestyle. According to Ehlers, "Our residents lead active lives and desire modern, low-maintenance units equipped with hi-tech security, garden and house-cleaning services, affordable levies, as well as other amenities to ensure peace of mind and a stress-free lifestyle."

When selecting the perfect retirement location, access to medical services is a vital consideration. “Healthcare services are designed to prioritise the overall wellbeing of residents, offering peace of mind and comfort,” Ehlers adds.

Source: Supplied.

He emphasises the property group's unique stance on pets, asserting, "Including pets enriches our lives in myriad ways. Research suggests retired pet owners often have lower baseline heart rates and blood pressure, with quicker recovery from stress compared to those without pets. Moreover, pet ownership fosters physical activity, alleviates loneliness, and bolsters mental wellbeing by diminishing stress and fostering social interaction.

Pets offer priceless companionship, joy, and abundant opportunities for enhancing both our physical and mental health. Personally, I can't envision my life without my dogs, and nor should our retirees."

With over 32 years of property development excellence, Devmark's Retirement Collection is committed to providing residents with top-tier living standards.

Ehlers concludes, "We have more than 3,000 retirees enjoying contented lives in our developments. Our residents are active, sociable, and savour every moment. Imhoff Manor will be no different,” Ehlers concludes.