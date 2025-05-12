David Savman appointed as Calvin Klein global brand president

PVH Corp, the parent company of fashion labels including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, announced the appointment of David Savman as the new global brand president of Calvin Klein.

Savman, who joined PVH Corp in 2022, will be taking over from Eva Serrano, who has been pivotal in unifying the Calvin Klein brand under a global vision.

Serrano will continue her association with the company as an advisor till the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

The leadership change comes as PVH, currently valued at $3.75bn, maintains impressive gross profit margins of 59.4%.

Savman and has been instrumental in bringing together the company’s global brands, commercial teams, and operating model to win with the consumer, building on decades of experience leading product-centric organisations.

He currently serves as PVH’s global head of operations and chief supply chain officer, and in 2024, he also served as interim CEO for PVH Europe, where he is credited with repositioning the region for growth. Savman will also continue in his current role until the company names a successor.

Stefan Larsson, chief executive officer of PVH, expressed gratitude towards Serrano for her critical role in the brand’s evolution and has confidence in Savman’s leadership to leverage Calvin Klein’s iconic brand identity. Savman’s focus will be on strengthening the brand’s product offerings, marketing, and marketplace presence.

The news of Savman’s appointment comes at a time when the fashion industry is witnessing a dynamic shift towards unified global branding and streamlined operations, with PVH Corp. positioning itself to adapt and thrive in this evolving market landscape.