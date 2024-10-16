CompCare’s giant leap into instant next-day cover

CompCare Medical Scheme has taken a bold step into the future with the unveiling of its 2025 benefit options.

Source: Josua Joubert, chief executive and principal officer of CompCare.

Tailored for the digitally savvy, these options harness cutting-edge technology to transform healthcare, streamline processes and enhance efficiency, fundamentally redefining member interactions and enriching healthcare delivery.

"We’ve flipped the script on traditional medical aids," comments Josua Joubert, chief executive and principal officer of CompCare. “Think faster, seamless healthcare that fits your way of life, especially for those choosing their own healthcare cover for the first time.

"We fully appreciate that nobody has time for old-school hassles; with that in mind, we’ve created a fresh, effortless experience. Our aim is to break away from the traditional medical-aid model to redefine healthcare.

"Our approach isn't just about doing things differently; it's about doing them better, creating a healthcare experience that fits seamlessly into a digitally geared life,” he asserts.

Healthcare convenience today

Notably, Joubert emphasised the revolutionary introduction of instant next-day cover, a first in the healthcare industry, across several of the scheme’s options and a suite of complementary digital services that address members’ holistic wellness needs, elevating healthcare convenience.

“Imagine signing up today and being covered by tomorrow – this is a reality that CompCare is making possible, and at any time during the course of the month.

"Not only are we eliminating all the red tape traditionally associated with medical aids, but we’re offering a stress-free experience. Beyond coverage, we provide a full suite of digital tools that empower members to achieve their wellness goals, from mental health to fitness – all accessible at their fingertips.”

Carl Yssel, managing partner at 3ONE Consulting Actuaries, supports this transformative vision: "CompCare’s new era of healthcare is about delivering value despite industry pressure. With a weighted average increase of 11% for principal members and 13% for beneficiaries in 2025, the new range of CompCare options is really changing the way you will experience health and wellness cover.

"In addition, you’re getting a whole new set of value-added products at no additional cost. This forward-thinking approach also addresses the broader financial landscape of healthcare while maintaining a high standard of benefits, necessitating an average weighted increase in contributions. These increases pave the way for a restructured product set, offering enhanced value with substantial wellness and preventative benefits.

“The past 10 years have seen unprecedented changes in the global market, from economic and geopolitical stressors to the pandemic and extraordinary shifts in digital communication.

"This has put healthcare cover and how it should function in a completely new light for consumers. Forward-thinking medical schemes are rightfully anticipating new needs and responding to them,” he says.

Joubert describes the scheme's new offerings as a transformative shift towards a more engaged and proactive health approach. "CompCare's App supercharges the convenience factor, meeting the expectations of younger generations who want an immediate solution by enabling consumers to secure coverage instantly, starting from midnight.

"This is a groundbreaking development in South Africa's medical-aid landscape, catering to those who demand efficiency and seamless integration on a single platform. For those living life on the go and valuing their time, we deliver healthcare on their terms – convenient, tech-forward, and tailored for the modern medical-scheme member."

Fresh trends and benefit structures

CompCare's new offerings feature R40,000 in wellness and preventative benefits per member, addressing the rising consumer demand for health and financial prudence.

As healthcare consumerism grows, individuals seek options beyond emergencies, focusing on overall wellbeing and prevention – a trend highlighted by McKinsey's 2024 Global Wellness Report.

"With consumers prioritising wellbeing more than ever, our strategy meets these evolving needs, offering substantial value and catering to a generation that values proactive health management. This isn't just medical aid – it's a movement you would want to be part of," says Joubert.

In highlighting CompCare's innovative 2025 benefit options, Joubert describes the SelfCare Plus and SaverCare Plus options as leaders in hybrid savings options. "Our DigiCare plan targets younger, first-time members with entry-level hospital cover under R1000 monthly."

These competitively priced options deliver comprehensive in- and out-of-hospital coverage, exceptional maternity and mental-health benefits, and more.

From essential hospital plans to traditional products, each option offers outstanding value for every life stage. Tailored solutions for corporate clients, particularly in the SMME sector, provide excellent benefits at low price points.

A new era of health and wellness benefits

Renowned for its wellness benefits, CompCare has advanced even further with the launch of the uWellness App in partnership with Universal Healthcare. This groundbreaking tool supports all eight dimensions of well-being – emotional, physical, intellectual, social, occupational, financial, spiritual, and environmental – thereby simplifying holistic health management.

The uWellness App offers evidence-based wellness surveys, health calculators, validated guides, a mood checker, daily tips, easy-to-follow diet plans, and rewards partner access.

It provides real-time feedback, tracks progress, and integrates with wearable devices, while allowing users to connect with healthcare professionals seamlessly.

Joubert notes the app's potential to optimise employer efforts, offering data reporting for a comprehensive workforce-wellness overview while maintaining confidentiality.

Additionally, members benefit from uConsult, enabling secure online doctor consultations and a nurse-advice chat line, delivering ultimate healthcare convenience at no cost to CompCare members.

Enter real-time health monitoring and advice

One of the most exciting innovations is a health and wellness measurement app that uses visual data gathered from a 30-second selfie video to analyse blood flow based on the reflection of light with the help of artificial intelligence.

CompCare members can also use the Universal.one App to access SARAH, the World Health Organization’s Smart AI Resource Assistant for Health, which uses generative AI to assist people in leading healthier lives.

SARAH has been developed and trained with information available from the World Health Organization and trusted partners to answer health-related questions, guiding users toward better health decisions.

Users of these groundbreaking new technologies may find them to be of significant value in streamlining access to healthcare knowledge, in addition to always obtaining professional clinical advice, and are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the accompanying disclaimers.

These industry firsts are available to all CompCare members from January 2025.

Value for the next generation

“At CompCare, we have always taken a proactive stance about being there for our members, and our new benefit updates demonstrate this commitment. We look forward to seeing the positive health impact these advancements will bring.

"We have not just anticipated the needs of the new-age consumer; we are exceeding their every expectation. If ever younger people needed a further reason to benefit from healthcare funding, we believe this is it,” he concludes.