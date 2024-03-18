Clicks opens its first omnichannel warehouse

Industries

    18 Mar 2024
    Clicks has announced the opening of its first in-house e-commerce fulfilment facility in Montague Gardens, Cape Town. This marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled service excellence to customers nationwide.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The facility spans 2232m2, and represents Clicks' entry into the realm of omnichannel warehousing. It is the largest Clicks store to date, with the capacity to deliver up to 1.4 million parcels per annum.

    “The launch of our first omnichannel warehouse represents a leap forward in enhancing customer service delivery and efficiency, promising minimised delivery lead times, particularly for customers in Cape Town who can now enjoy next-day delivery,” says Vikash Singh, managing executive at Clicks.

    “We are not only elevating our service standards but also reaffirming our commitment to sustainability. By leveraging eco-friendly packaging and renewable energy sources, we are setting a new standard for responsible retailing,” adds Singh.

    All packaging materials used are eco-friendly and fully recyclable, underscoring Clicks' dedication to environmental stewardship. Additionally, the facility harnesses renewable energy sources such as solar panels to power its operations. These initiatives collectively contribute to Clicks' sustainability footprint, with over 1600mwh of energy generated annually and more than 4.2 million tonnes of waste recycled. CO2 emissions saved equates to 500,000 kg per annum.

    Clicks' distribution network spans three distribution centers and nine X-Dock facilities, ensuring seamless product availability and accessibility for customers across South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland, Namibia and Botswana.

