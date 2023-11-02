Check My Beat: SA Heart's new campaign targets taxi drivers' heart health

In celebration of World Heart Day, SA Heart has launched the Check My Beat campaign – a new initiative designed to focus on the heart health of one of the most vital groups in our nation: taxi drivers. These unsung heroes of the road keep South Africa moving, transporting millions of commuters every day. But with the demands of their profession—long hours of sitting, high stress, and limited access to healthy food options—taxi drivers face an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD).

The campaign focuses on the health of taxi drivers. Source: Supplied.

A heartbeat of the nation

South African taxi drivers are the literal heartbeat of our transport system, connecting cities, towns, and communities. However, this essential role comes with significant health risks. The Check My Beat campaign highlights the importance of regular health screenings and lifestyle changes to protect their hearts and improve their quality of life. By encouraging taxi drivers to take charge of their heart health, SA Heart aims to ensure that they can continue to safely carry the nation forward while caring for themselves.

The motivation behind the campaign comes from the fact that many taxi drivers, who spend long hours behind the wheel, are not only the heartbeat of the nation but also share a deep love for music. Music keeps them going during the long hours on the road, just like a healthy heart keeps our bodies running smoothly.

Screenings

The campaign taps into this connection by associating heart health with the rhythm of life, encouraging drivers to Check My Beat to ensure their heart is in sync with the pulse of their daily grind.

Last week Heart health screenings took place amongst Taxi drivers in Johannesburg where 160 drivers were screened, this included blood pressure, glucose level and cholesterol checks, as well as questionnaires on eating habits and exercise routines. These screening results were then used to create personalised heart health music tracks, generated by advanced AI technology. You can listen to these Heart Health Tracks and vote for your favourite one on checkmybeatsa.com

Dr. David Jankelow, past president of SA Heart, says, “World Heart Day is a reminder that our heart is the engine of our existence, and by nurturing it with healthy habits, we fuel a longer, stronger and more fulfilling life.”