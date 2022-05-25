Biz Most Read Award winners September 2024
This month’s coronations go to the following companies, whose proud announcements were among the most-read press releases published via Bizcommunity's Press Office newsrooms in September:
The Biz Most Read Award winners | September 2024
- 2025 NSFAS applications now open: How to apply - FundiConnect
- ‘UP Beetle’: The heritage behind the car that’s generating renewed nostalgia – and online buzz - University of Pretoria
- Mastering matric - SACAP’s guide for parents and teens - SACAP
Thanks to all our publishers for contributing to the daily business-to-business snapshot of our region. Biz Press Offices allow newsroom managers to track success in the ever-evolving arena of business communications. Creative B2B publishing and newsroom management are becoming increasingly integral to the marketer's toolbox, offering vital value for companies, organisations, PRs and brands. Talk to one of our business content development managers about your business-to-business communications needs.
- Biz Most Read Award winners September 202401 Oct 06:00
- BizTrends 2025 Sponsorships loading19 Sep 10:12
- Why over 350 organisations share their news via a Biz Press Office19 Aug 13:20
- Bizcommunity named #Bookmarks2024 Best Publisher16 Aug 11:20
- Register for the CMO Summit, free tickets available to Biz readers13 Aug 09:24