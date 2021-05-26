Champions of sustainability recognised with GBCSA Leadership Awards 2024

The 2024 GBCSA Leadership Awards were presented to a deserving group of winners on Wednesday, 6 November 2024 at a gala dinner at the Green Building Council South Africa’s (GBCSA) 17th Green Building Convention held at Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town.

Source: Supplied. Winner: Rising Green Star. Georgina Smit (presenting award), Mellissa Titus, Independent Quality Assurers (Pty) Ltd.

The event has gathered the top role players in sustainability in the built environment under the banner: Zero+: Net Zero Today, Climate Positive Tomorrow, which is fittingly the theme of this year’s convention.

Lisa Reynolds, chief executive officer of GBCSA, says the awardees have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the goal of a climate-positive future.

Lead sponsors Rand Water, Similan Properties and Raubex Building provided thought-provoking commentary on their sustainability journeys, while Boitumelo Sethlatswe from Standard Bank discussed the banking sector’s role in the Just Transition and a Net Zero future. Matthew Whalley from Balwin Properties shared the property sector’s perspective on the financing of sustainability.

Also a lead sponsor, Century City has partnered with GBCSA for many years to host its annual convention. The Century City Conference Centre building is itself a 4-Star Green Star certified building. The event is also supported by idna, the event and conference-management agency responsible for designing the dynamic event experience, and the logistics behind it.

Source: Supplied. Winner: Transforming Tomorrow: moving the industry forward in asset design projects. Newinbosch Neighbourhood Estate, Similan Properties. Andre Harms, Ecolution Consulting - Accredited Professional Company; Georgina Smit (presenting awards) and Harold Spies.

Exponential growth in adoption of green-building practices

Presenting at the opening plenary, GBCSA’s head of technical Georgina Smit illustrated the exponential growth in the adoption of green-building practices in the last 10 years: “There is a clear and increasing demand for green-building certification across Green Star, Edge and Net Zero, with close to 1300 certifications to date, and counting.”

Sharing a graphic representing the growth, she explained that 2009 was when the first certification was awarded. By 2014 there were 76 completed, and by 2020 the number had risen sharply to 647. In the four years that followed, over 600 further certifications have been awarded, with the number now sitting at 1260, and rising.

“There are just over 15,000 Edge final certified housing units in the market, with another approximately 65,000 on the way to support green homes for South Africa, inclusive of the affordable housing market. Green Star Existing Building Performance is influencing real-time emissions, and there are 65 Net Zero projects showcasing the solutions and expertise to scale climate action in the property sector.”

Source: Supplied. Transforming Tomorrow: moving the industry forward in existing operational performance projects. Winner: Redefine. Sally Misplon, Misplon Green Building Consulting. Right: Ursula Mpakanyane, Redefine Properties.

The green premium

Commenting on the perception that sustainability is expensive, Smit says: “Going green shouldn’t be a guessing game, and the research shows that the green premium is not only less than expected, but it continues to fall - making sustainable choices more accessible and achievable, for all.”

The convention concluded on Thursday, 7 November 2024 with former chief exectutive officer of Eskom, Andre de Ruyter speaking on the Just Energy Transition.

Reynolds ends: “We all need to work at creating a built environment that goes beyond simply meeting targets, aiming to foster a positive, regenerative impact.

"So much has been achieved on this journey over nearly 20 years, and we need to shout to the rooftops about the good work being done, in order for wider adoption to follow.”