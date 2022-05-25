Subscribe & Follow
Biz Most Read Award winners November 2024
This month’s coronations go to the following companies, whose proud announcements were among the most-read press releases published via Bizcommunity's Press Office newsrooms in October:
The Biz Most Read Award winners | November 2024
- Princess Mkabayi Mall in KZN opens its doors to shoppers - Catchwords
- Live Nation in partnership with Stadium Management SA and Gearhouse SA unveils new venue - The Publicity Workshop
- 10 Marketing trends for 2025 - Kantar
Thanks to all our publishers for contributing to the daily business-to-business snapshot of our region. Biz Press Offices allow newsroom managers to track success in the ever-evolving arena of business communications. Creative B2B publishing and newsroom management are becoming increasingly integral to the marketer's toolbox, offering vital value for companies, organisations, PRs and brands. Talk to one of our business content development managers about your business-to-business communications needs.
