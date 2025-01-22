Retail Retailers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Product of the Year South AfricaLGVolpesQuickEasy SoftwareLulaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Amiri opens its doors at Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre, Cape Town

    22 Jan 2025
    22 Jan 2025
    Amiri, the international luxury fashion brand, has announced the opening of its new boutique located at the Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre in Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The Cape Town boutique marks the brand's second storefront in South Africa following the opening of its inaugural Johannesburg location in 2022.

    Amiri Cape Town continues to expand the brand’s footprint in the region, bringing its distinctive Hollywood aesthetic to a global audience.

    Designed by founder and creative director, Mike Amiri, the boutique spans 765 square feet and follows the brand’s ‘Open Gallery’ retail concept with handcrafted wooden wall installations by artist Oksana Schön.

    The interior features an ocean-blue carpet adorned with the MA Quad Monogram, complemented by custom white oak furniture and travertine marble tables – accents that reflect Amiri’s Hollywood roots and the West Coast lifestyle that inspire its designs.

    Read more: V&A Waterfront, fashion boutique, store opening
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz