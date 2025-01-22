Amiri opens its doors at Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre, Cape Town

Amiri, the international luxury fashion brand, has announced the opening of its new boutique located at the Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre in Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront.

Image supplied

The Cape Town boutique marks the brand's second storefront in South Africa following the opening of its inaugural Johannesburg location in 2022.

Amiri Cape Town continues to expand the brand’s footprint in the region, bringing its distinctive Hollywood aesthetic to a global audience.

Designed by founder and creative director, Mike Amiri, the boutique spans 765 square feet and follows the brand’s ‘Open Gallery’ retail concept with handcrafted wooden wall installations by artist Oksana Schön.

The interior features an ocean-blue carpet adorned with the MA Quad Monogram, complemented by custom white oak furniture and travertine marble tables – accents that reflect Amiri’s Hollywood roots and the West Coast lifestyle that inspire its designs.