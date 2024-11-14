Amanda Louw-Bester joins Carbon1 as director of strategic partnerships and data alliance

Senior digital thought-leader and founder of Pragmattica Consulting has joined martech and adtech specialists Carbon1 as their new director of strategic partnerships and data alliance.

Amanda Louw-Bester, newly appointed director of strategic partnerships and data alliance at Carbon1

Louw-Bester brings with her over 15 years of experience in the industry where she has worked extensively with leading brands across all industries as well as media and creative agencies and educational institutions. She is also an established public speaker, continuously involved in major conferences across Africa and Europe. As the founder of Pragmattica, she has established herself as a key player in Africa’s digital media landscape, with extensive expertise in digital marketing, programmatic media, and monetisation.

In her new capacity at Carbon1, Louw-Bester will be drawing on her deep industry knowledge and experience to support Carbon1’s clients and technology partners to unlock their full potential. She will also be spearheading Carbon1’s newly launched data alliance – Nucleus.

The Nucleus Alliance is Carbon1’s data monetisation solution, deployed to unlock new and additional revenue streams for retailers, financial service providers, publishers, telcos, and third-party data providers by maximising the value of their customer and audience data. Through Nucleus, Carbon1 is set to revolutionise how businesses leverage data-driven insights to improve targeting, drive customer engagement, business growth and to enable strategic decision-making.

"We’re delighted to have Amanda on board as part of our leadership team," said Joe Steyn-Begley, managing director at Carbon1. "Her incredible depth of experience in digital media and marketing and the trusted reputation that she’s built over her career will be invaluable as we strengthen our relationships with partners and clients and expand the Nucleus Alliance."

"Joining forces with Joe and Tim at Carbon1 is a thrilling opportunity that is rooted in mutual respect over many years. With our shared passion for marketing, advertising, technology and business strategy, I really look forward to partnering with them,” says Louw-Bester.

"Whilst leading the charge with Carbon1’s Nucleus Alliance, Amanda is an incredible talent to further reinforce our prowess in delivering world-class martech, adtech as well as enhanced data solutions to our clients,” concludes Tim Bishop, managing partner.

About Carbon1

Carbon1 is a martech and adtech specialist business that supports brands and agencies with best-in-class global marketing and advertising technologies to drive unrivalled ROI. Carbon1’s Nucleus Data Alliance is the latest step in our journey to unlock new growth opportunities for clients by harnessing the power of data.



