    All the Salesforce Customer Appreciation Awards 2024 winners

    1 Feb 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    The Salesforce Customer Appreciation Awards 2024 took place at the 12 Apostles Hotel in Cape Town, where the winners were recognised for their success around digital transformation. This is the first in-person Customer Appreciation Awards event, which is tantamount to the growth in Salesforce’s customer base and maturity in the region.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This comes at a time when the global CRM provider has announced several partnerships including Meta and WhatsApp that allows Salesforce customers to connect with their customers and build new messaging experiences.

    “Celebration of our customers is important as we continue to raise the bar and recognise that technology and business is moving at a pace we’ve never seen before,” said Zuko Mdwaba, Salesforce area vice president/Africa executive and South Africa country leader.

    According to Mdwaba, Salesforce has managed to secure 1,000 customers in Africa, with South Africa driving the majority of the growth with over 500 customers.

    “The biggest trend we are seeing in the year ahead is generative AI which is being embedded in all the technologies we use. The past year we secured partnerships with Google, Amazon, Snowflake, TikTok, Meta, and Whatsapp to name a few. We have come together to share, inspire and build community.”

    “The growth we’re seeing in South Africa is significant and speaks to the need for solutions that support organisations in putting their customers at the heart of their business. This is an opportunity to applaud the success of our customers and for Salesforce to continue to support our customers’ journey,” adds Mdwaba.

    The following recognitions were awarded:

    Dream Team Award

    Celebrates exceptional teamwork and outstanding achievement.

    Winner: Cape Union Mart
    Award received by Grant de Waal, Cape Union Mart CIO and e-commerce executive.

    Pioneer Award

    This award recognises teams that are innovative and industry disruptors ahead of their competitors.

    Winner: Overberg Agri
    Award received by Henry Steyn, Overberg head of innovation.

    Customer Experience Award

    This award recognises the delivery of exceptional customer experiences.

    Winner: Retail Capital
    Award received by Alex Corrin, Retail Capital head of marketing, technology and customer experience.

    Platform Powerhouse Award

    This award recognises connected Salesforce solutions to amplify customer impact.

    Winner: Multichoice
    Award received by Ryan Smith, MulitChoice head of personalisation, data science,

    Trailblazer Award

    Those who are not scared to take risks and follow a project from start to finish.

    Winner: Pepkor
    Award received by: Nicky Simmons, Pepkor programme manager.

    Building Community Award

    This award recognises organisations for impactful social-economic work contributing to African communities.

    Winner: Takealot
    Award received by: Yaeesh Moosa, Takealot head of marketplace

    Thought Leadership Award

    This award recognitions demonstration to shape and influence leaders within the community.

    Winner: Clicks
    Award received by: Melanie Van Rooy, CMO, Clicks.

    Certified MVP Award

    This award recognises an individual who has made a substantial impact to the success of a programme.

    Winner: Standard Bank
    Received by: Akhona Mafenuka, Standard Bank marketing cloud design lead.

    “These awards are a means for us to highlight the value of our customers as a key part of who we are as an organisation. It is a demonstration of how we achieve success now by working together and ensuring the customer is always at the centre of our focus,” Mdwaba said.

