Aleph Hospitality enters Morocco with two luxury resorts

Independent hospitality management company Aleph Hospitality has taken over operations of two luxury resorts in Morocco: Marchica Lagoon Resort in Nador and Michlifen Resort & Golf in Ifrane.

Marchica Lagoon Resort in Nador

Situated on the Mediterranean shores near Nador International Airport, Marchica Lagoon Resort offers 93 Moroccan-inspired rooms and suites, seven dining venues, extensive leisure facilities, and a scenic setting ideal for weddings and events.

The five-star Michlifen Resort & Golf in Ifrane, styled as a luxurious Alpine chalet, offers 72 suites, a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, a mountain spa, and extensive leisure and event facilities. Located one hour from Fes Sais International Airport, the resort enjoys a cool summer climate and snowy winters, making it a year-round destination.

Morocco’s tourism boom

Morocco welcomed a record 14.5 million tourists in 2023, a 34% rise from 2022, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. This growth aligns with the government’s $580m tourism strategy to attract 17.5 million visitors by 2026, aided by new airline routes and preparations for co-hosting the 2030 World Cup.

Michlifen Resort & Golf in Ifrane

Bani Haddad, founder and managing director of Aleph Hospitality says: "We are thrilled to have been trusted with the management of these two exceptional luxury resorts in Morocco. We have been waiting for the right partners and properties to enter Morocco and we could not have asked for a better way for us to commence our operations in the Kingdom.

"This is an interesting time with the unprecedented surge in tourist arrivals and the government’s ambitious plans to boost the sector. We look forward to working with the owners to uplift the operations of the resorts and to make the most of the promising conditions in Morocco."