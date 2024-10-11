Loeries: ‘Afrobeats didn’t get big until Nigerians stopped trying to sound American’

"Afrobeats didn't become a global phenomenon until Nigerian artists stopped trying to sound American." That was the core message in a powerful address by Nnenna Onyewuchi, executive director of strategy and innovation at Yellow Brick Road (YBR) at the Loeries International Creative seminar. She urged African creatives to embrace their unique strengths and stories.

Source: Gallo Images

She framed the success of Afrobeats as a compelling example of how staying true to one's roots can lead to global recognition, emphasising the power of authenticity in a world increasingly saturated with imitation.

Onyewuchi was referring to the rich cultural heritage and diverse narratives that African creatives have at their disposal.

“If you think about your local language and the depth and the layer to it, I think those are the places where we're going to begin to find the inspiration, the insight, and the magic that's going to help us take over the world," she said.

Embracing failure

Onyewuchi acknowledged the challenges faced in the developing world, including limited budgets and resources.

However, she urged them to embrace failure as a learning opportunity and to take risks.

We've got to chase failure, embrace it, because that's how we learn.

In a rapidly evolving creative landscape, Onyewuchi is an advocate for adaptability and continuous learning.

She encourages creatives to expand their skill sets and embrace new technologies.

"There's no reason we can be a copywriter and not understand data analytics, right?"

Self-reliance and collaboration

The creative industry veteran concluded her talk with a call for self-reliance and collaboration among African creatives.

"Nobody is coming to save us," she declared. "We have got to step up and save ourselves.”

She suggested a strategy of forming a loose group of collaborators instead of having a big company.

Onyewuchi's message was one of empowerment and encouragement.

She urged African creatives to believe in themselves and their ability to make a global impact.

We are our own major key.

"We have everything that we need, not just to succeed but to take over the world. We've just got to believe it."



