AfriGIS welcomes new CEO to spearhead innovation in geoscience

AfriGIS, a leading geoscience data firm based in South Africa, has appointed Rochelle Mountany as chief executive officer, effective September 2024.

Mountany, who holds master’s degrees in psychology and business, brings many years of experience in business intelligence to AfriGIS. During her 11-year tenure at Microsoft, she developed technology strategies and shaped third-party software partners and startup ecosystems across the Middle East and Africa.

She was also CIO of global health and wellbeing company AXA ICAS International, spearheading the digital transformation of the organisation. Mountany has been a long-standing partner to several startup hubs and incubators and has a proven record of success in fostering the development of innovative technology businesses.

“There is immense innovation potential at AfriGIS, and I’m thrilled to help drive it,” says Mountany. “More powerful and robust contextual datasets, enriched with customer-specific insights, mean businesses can make better decisions, which in turn translates into a clearer competitive edge in their industry.”

AfriGIS has made geospatial information science a robust business discipline, offering customers deep insights into their markets and operations with premium African location datasets. Customers can then use those datasets to enable more intelligent decision-making.

Mountany says that geospatial information science offers a spatial context for data, enabling location intelligence that drives store optimisation in the retail industry, for example. It also supports market analysis by revealing insights into population density and income levels, enhances supply chain efficiency, aids in risk mitigation, promotes sustainability efforts, and improves asset management, among other applications.

"Rochelle Mountany's appointment as CEO marks a significant milestone for AfriGIS,” says Thabo Seopa, AfriGIS chairman and interim CEO. “Rochelle’s extensive experience and proven leadership in the technology and business sectors make her the ideal person to lead our company into a new era of growth and innovation. We are confident that under her guidance, AfriGIS will continue to build on its legacy and achieve even greater successes.”

About AfriGIS

AfriGIS is the leading Geospatial Information Science company in Southern Africa that specialises in location-sensitive data and solutions. It provides customers across the board with a suite of web-based tools and APIs to connect to, enhance, and enrich their own data with location intelligence, insights, and trusted data. The organisation was founded in 1997 and celebrates more than 27 years in business. It is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) business, with more than 100 employees, in Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town in South Africa, Dublin in Ireland, and Dhaka in Bangladesh.



