    Africa's premier 2024 event: The inaugural Shared Value and ESG Summit

    Shift Impact Africa
    28 Feb 2024
    We are excited to announce the 2024 Africa Shared Value and ESG Summit, a groundbreaking event set to transform the African business landscape. This unique summit, emerging from a partnership between the Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit and the ESG Africa Conference, is scheduled for 24-25 October 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya.
    The summit aims to highlight the integration of Shared Value principles with ESG initiatives, fostering economic transformation in Africa. "When Shared Value meets ESG, companies don't just succeed; they lead a global movement towards positive change," says Tiekie Barnard, CEO of Shift Impact Africa and the Shared Value Africa Initiative. “This collaboration signifies the heartbeat of our mission.”

    Esteemed leaders from across the continent will convene to discuss strategies for sustainable economic growth, climate action, inclusive health, gender equality, and leveraging technology for societal betterment. These discussions are aligned with the "Africa We Want" vision of Agenda 2063.

    "We at ESG Africa Conference are thrilled to partner with Shift Impact Africa and the Shared Value Africa initiative, growing awareness and capacity on sustainability, ESG, and shared value across the continent," notes Wendy Poulton director and founder of ESG Africa Conference.

    The summit is not just an event; it's a beacon of hope, highlighting how Shared Value and ESG integration can elevate Africa. It offers a dynamic platform for learning, sharing, and collaboration, where businesses can demonstrate their ESG impact through tangible value delivered to all stakeholders.

    Join us in this extraordinary gathering to shape a sustainable future for Africa. Stay updated by following our social media channels and join this vital conversation. Together, we can create a significant social and environmental impact to accelerate Africa's economic future.

    For more information on participating as a sponsor or attending please contact: Tiekie Barnard, acirfa.tcapmitfihs@eikeit or Joshua Low, moc.ecnerefnocacirfagse@auhsoj

