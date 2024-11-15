African Agri Investment Indaba to connect investors with $1bn in agri projects

The seventh annual African Agri Investment Indaba, scheduled for 19-20 November 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, will feature the highly anticipated Investor Discovery Sessions (IDS). These sessions will connect investors, financiers, and stakeholders with over $1bn in vetted agricultural projects, highlighting key opportunities for investment in Africa’s agriculture sector.

Source: Supplied

With a mission to eradicate food scarcity and achieve Zero Hunger by 2030, the African Agr Council recognises that significant investment is essential to unlock the potential of this underfunded sector. Africa is home to 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land, yet it remains largely untapped.

A study by McKinsey & Company highlights the urgent need for $8bn for improved storage and $65 bn for irrigation to realise Africa's agricultural capabilities. With an estimated $1t required to achieve food security across the continent, the time for action has never been more critical.

The IDS will provide a unique platform for investors to engage directly with over 40 rigorously vetted agri-projects across a variety of sectors, including agri-tech, agro-processing, and sustainable farming. Each project presents strong growth potential, offering significant opportunities for both financial returns and positive social impact.

Ben Leyka, CEO of the African Agri Council, states: "Agriculture is a cornerstone of livelihoods and economies across Africa, yet it receives little investment in return. By prioritising this sector, we can unlock its potential to uplift millions out of poverty and drive sustainable growth. Our goal is to make African agriculture an attractive proposition for investors."

Unlocking investment opportunities

The IDS offers a range of diverse opportunities tailored to the entire investor value chain, encompassing debt, equity, grants, and impact investing.

One of the key features is the direct access it provides to investment-ready projects. Participants will have the chance to engage with a curated selection of over 40 projects that are poised for investment.

Each of these projects has been thoroughly vetted, ensuring that they possess strong potential for growth and can deliver positive economic impacts.

Additionally, the IDS facilitates tailored meeting opportunities, allowing participants to engage in pre-scheduled, 20-minute one-on-one meetings with project owners. These meetings are designed to discuss specific investment interests, fostering meaningful connections and discussions that can lead to successful partnerships.

Featured initiatives

Highlighted projects in the IDS project book include:

Specialised agri-hubs : A strategic initiative to enhance the agricultural sector's contribution to South Africa's economy, seeking an investment of $250m.

Revamping produce value chains : A project designed to connect farmers with markets and industrial zones, requiring an investment of $25m.

Tractor manufacturing facility in Uganda : Aiming to support local farmers with an investment sought of $20m.

This is a unique opportunity to drive transformative growth in Africa’s agriculture while aligning with projects that meet your investment criteria.

"It is imperative that we channel more equity and capital into African private agribusiness companies. By investing in food production, we are not merely enhancing economic growth and food security; we are also securing the sustainability of the African continent.

"Empowering agriculture is essential for Africa's future, fostering resilience, innovation, and self-sufficiency," says Gilles Mettetal, chairman of the African Agri Council Advisory Board.