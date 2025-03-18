ICT Technology
22 On Sloane and Microsoft launch Women in Tech Entrepreneurship Programme

22 On Sloane, in partnership with Microsoft South Africa, has launched the Women in Tech Entrepreneurship Programme, a six-month initiative designed to support female-led businesses in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.
Issued by 22 on Sloane
18 Mar 2025
18 Mar 2025
This programme aims to provide technical support, financial investment, and market access to help female entrepreneurs in the Western Cape scale their businesses and drive innovation in South Africa’s digital economy.

The programme is open to businesses across various ICT sectors, including but not limited to:

  • Software Development & AI – businesses leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, or software solutions for automation and efficiency.
  • Fintech – startups using technology to enhance financial services, including mobile banking, payments, and blockchain solutions.
  • Healthtech – innovations in digital healthcare, medical AI, and health data management.
  • Edtech – technology-driven solutions for education, e-learning, and training.
  • Cybersecurity – businesses focusing on data protection, network security, and privacy solutions.
  • Cloud Computing & IoT – ventures developing cloud-based platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
  • Telecommunications & Connectivity – startups improving digital infrastructure, broadband access, and mobile solutions.

Who can apply?

The Women in Tech Entrepreneurship Programme is open to South African ICT businesses that meet the following criteria:

  • Open to women-led tech startups based in the Western Cape
  • Business must demonstrate a strong potential for scalability through technology-driven solutions.
  • Applicants should have achieved or be approaching product-market fit, with annual revenue of less than R10m.

Speaking on the initiative, Bongani Ntombela, programme director at 22 On Sloane, emphasised the importance of such programmes in fostering entrepreneurship in underserved communities: “At 22 On Sloane, we recognise the critical role that SMMEs and furthering gender parity play in driving economic growth. We are quite happy to be working with Microsoft on this programme which will provide business owners with the necessary tools to navigate challenges, build resilience, and scale their ventures successfully.”

"At Microsoft, we are deeply committed to fostering economic growth and inclusivity in South Africa. Our collaboration with 22 On Sloane on this high-impact entrepreneurship programme is a testament to our dedication to broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE). By equipping SMMEs with essential skills and resources, we aim to support their growth and success, ultimately contributing to a more equitable and prosperous South African economy," said Lebogang Luvuno, Microsoft South Africa BBBEE executive.

For more details and to apply, visit: https://www.22onsloane.co/microsoft-women-in-tech-programme/.

