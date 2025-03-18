ICT Telecoms & Networks
Rising costs prompt Telkom to raise broadband and voice tariffs

In response to increasing operational costs and external economic pressures, Telkom has announced tariff adjustments across its Consumer and Small to Medium Business (SMB) fixed broadband and voice portfolios, effective 1 April 2025.
18 Mar 2025
Source: Unsplash

“South Africa continues to face economic challenges, including rising inflation, increasing energy costs, and a weakened exchange rate, all of which put pressure on businesses across various sectors.

“These macroeconomic factors drive up the cost of delivering services, particularly in industries reliant on infrastructure, technology, and operational investments.

“As a result, adjusting tariffs becomes necessary to sustain business operations while ensuring continued investment in service quality and innovation,” said Telkom.

What will be affected

The tariff adjustments will affect consumer fixed voice, SMB fixed voice, DSL, and fibre services.

Consumer Fixed Voice tariffs will increase by an average of 12% for legacy products and 6% for current products, while SMB fixed voice will see an average increase of 12% for legacy products, 6% for current products, and 6% for PABX products.

Similarly, consumer and SMB DSL services will experience an average increase of 12%, while consumer and SMB fibre tariffs will rise by an average of 6%.

CEO of Telkom Consumer Business

Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer Business, acknowledged the impact of these changes on customers:

“We acknowledge that price increases can be challenging for our customers. However, these adjustments are necessary to ensure we continue providing reliable, high-quality services in an evolving economic landscape.

“We have worked hard to keep increases to a minimum while maintaining our value-driven offerings.”

“Telkom remains committed to being a trusted partner in connectivity. We continue to invest in infrastructure and customer experience to ensure we provide seamless and efficient services to South Africans nationwide,” Siyo concluded.

