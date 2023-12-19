Industries

Education

    Red & Yellow celebrates hat-trick win as Pendoring Awards' Top School

    Issued by Red & Yellow
    19 Dec 2023
    19 Dec 2023
    ...and closes 2023 with the most Gold awards at Loeries, Pendorings and Top Students in AdFocus Awards
    Red & Yellow celebrates hat-trick win as Pendoring Awards&#x2019; Top School

    The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business has been named Top School of the year by the Pendoring Awards for the third year in a row, closing the academic year with a series of wins across coveted industry award platforms.

    The Pendoring Awards celebrates South African indigenous language creative content. The awards showcase the immense power and continued growth of not only the South African creative industry, but also the global landscape that continues to grow and promote creative career progression in this lucrative industry.

    “Winning Top School for the third year in a row at the Pendorings is a testament to the stellar performance of our lecturers and their continued commitment to our students demonstrating that great careers start with where you study,” says Elizabeth Lee-Ming, director of marketing at the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business.

    The creative industry continues to surge

    “Across the continent we continue to see, feel, and experience a surge of cultural and creative expression in music, art, literature, and the powerful and impactful work that our brand and the advertising industry is putting out into the world,” she says.

    “The financial strength, career opportunities, and economic impact of the creative industry continues to expand its scope, creating jobs and establishing our young creatives as global voices and industry leaders.”

    This comes off the back of weforum.org reporting that creativity will be among the most sought-after skills in business by 2025, a statement entrenched in Red & Yellow’s ethos since their doors first opened.

    A year of awards and recognition

    Not only did the school take this year’s highest award at the 2023 Pendorings, but students also showcased incredible work that was recognised by the judges. A total of nine awards won in the Student category, including the much coveted Gold and Gold Certificate.

    In 2023 over 40 Red & Yellow students submitted entries to the Loeries, with 20 students listing as finalists and securing six awards for outstanding work - including the highly regarded Gold and Certificate in Craft.

    The school ranked highest for number of finalists in the student categories at the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards with 24 in total, placing three finalists in the Park Advertising sponsored ‘Student of the Year’ category.

    We must remain focused on exceptional education standards

    “The showing of our students during 2023 reinforces why we place such emphasis on the calibre of educators, our agile curriculum, and supporting the growth of the industry by intentionally driving a winning team mentality within our students,” says Carmen Schaefer, head of academics at the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business.

    “Our goal remains to future-fit our students with what is needed to excel in an industry that continues to show its financial strength and real-world influence, with student employability at the heart of what we do,” she concludes.

    For more information on Red & Yellow and to view courses and accolades, visit www.redandyellow.co.za

    Red & Yellow
    The Red & Yellow School offers bespoke training solutions to meet your specified needs or the needs of your company. Equip yourself today.

