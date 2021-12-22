Industries

    #R10GoesALongWay: MultiChoice platforms drive FundiFoundation campaign

    22 Dec 2021
    To raise awareness of the #R10GoesALongWay campaign, MultiChoice has partnered with the FundiFoundation, which helps disadvantaged students pay their registration fees for undergraduate programs at higher learning institutions in South Africa.
    Source: © HONGQI ZHANG
    Source: © HONGQI ZHANG 123rf

    “For this campaign, we will use our DStv on air, and MultiChoice social media platforms to amplify the #R10GoesALongWay campaign message in a bid to get as many people and organisations as possible to donate ahead of the new school year in 2022,” says Collen Dlamini, group executive Corporate Affairs at MultiChoice.

    “MultiChoice constantly uses its platforms for good by partnering with non-profit organisations and civil society, to raise awareness about topics of public interest and mobilise resources to address social challenges,” she adds.

    Start of the initiative


    The #R10GoesALongWay campaign was formed when social media celebrity Lasizwe Dambuza and his online community of friends were fuelled by the #FeesMustFall movement to make a difference.

    On 13 March, Lasizwe and three friends contributed R38,000 among themselves to kickstart the initiative and thanks to generous donations from corporates and everyday people in South Africa and countries as far as the UK, the campaign went on to raise over R2m in five days to help students with registration fees.

    Leading education finance and fund management solution specialist, Fundi Fund, formally known as EduLoan, was asked to get involved and from the 19,000 funding applications received, the campaign was able to fund the registration fees of 106 students who were selected during a live draw on social media.

    As a result of this initiative, Fundi Fund has now registered the FundiFoundation.

    Enabling education


    “FundiFoundation’s long-term commitment is enabling education dreams and making an impactful difference in the society,” says said campaign CMO of Fundi, Mala Suriah.

    “It is a universe of all things that enable education and learning for those who can’t help themselves,” adds Suriah.

    MultiChoice is well positioned to reach audiences on a massive scale. The group is no stranger to social development initiatives.

    In the last financial year alone, MultiChoice allocated R446m towards CSI spend and connected with organisations to use the power of video entertainment to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing society.
