East Coast Gold magic of music's golden years pays off

East Coast Radio's digital radio station, East Coast Gold (ECG), has given the station a growth rate of between 29% and 166% in regions outside of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), including Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Alex Jay, one of the presenters at East Coast Gold

The No.1 Destination for timeless tracks

Multichannel experience

Celebrating the good times

“We have seen exceptional results,” says Zane Derbyshire, East Coast Radio programming manager.“We wanted to give our listeners a reason to tune in from wherever they live, knowing that they’ll be treated to the music from their best years,” he explains.The evocative power of music is the mainstay of ECG, which plays classic hits from the 60s, 70s, and 80s.Running the show is a line-up of award-winning radio presenters, each with their own appreciation for music’s ‘golden years’.Derbyshire says that their list of presenters is the result of a careful and meticulous selection process.“We envisage ECG as the No.1 South African destination for timeless tracks from the 60s, 70s, and 80s, and our listeners are making that vision a reality,” says Derbyshire.The East Coast Gold radio team features hosts with multichannel experience, among them weekend breakfast presenter Guy McDonald – the recipient of several coveted awards, including three MTN Radio Awards.His career spans over two decades, having spent his formative years as a stand-up comedian, performing in London and Cape Town.Reminiscing on some of his favourite music from ‘back in the day,’ McDonald elaborates: “There’s a song for everything – a song you remember watching your parents dance to, a song your dad used to turn up super loud, a song your mom would sit and look out the window to.“However far back you look, there’s always been music, and through the ages it’s passed on through the influence of people and moments.“I love music for the memories of those people and moments that it brings me. You may forget names and addresses, but the music you heard in those moments keeps the memories alive,” he says.Guy is joined on the weekend by industry stalwart and Radio Awards Hall of Famer, Alex Jay, who is on air from 10:00 to 14:00 every Saturday.The beginning of Alex’s career path to becoming a renowned South African media personalist began as a TV presenter and light engineer.“Nostalgia is not a matter of wanting to live in the past. It’s more about celebrating what was – the good times.“The best of the 20th Century is on display 24/365 on East Coast Gold. I find the variety of 60s, 70s, and 80s captivating. It is more of your kind of music. It’s the kind of music that rolls back the past and makes you ask, ‘when last?’” says Jay.The station is accessible via various platforms, including the East Coast Radio app, Radio Garden, Alexa, and on the station website.Classic hits, which would now be considered “vintage” music, are interspersed with up-to-date news, weather, traffic, and talk show components by our award-winning line-up.