Creative Careers South Africa launches Am I the Writer? screenwriting skills programme

Creative Careers South Africa, in collaboration with the National Film and Video Foundation and the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, have announced the Am I the Writer? Screenwriting Skills Programme.

The facilitators for the programme. Source: Supplied.

This programme, part of the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme, aims to nurture 50 promising talents in the South African film and television industries.

Brimming with talent

Am I The Writer? is a unique, four-week online training programme commencing on 20 November and concluding on 14 December 2023. This skills programme is designed as intensive writing workshops, where aspiring screenwriters will be matched with seasoned professionals, including noted facilitators like Louise Buchler (csriptwriting lecturer, playwright and director), Phindile Mashiane (TV researcher, scriptwriter/story-liner and creative producer), and Zunaid Mansoor (script editor, advisor), among others.

"The South African cultural and creative industries are brimming with talent. Our goal is to provide these emerging voices with the skills and network needed to excel," says Busi Tshabalala, arts project coordinator at Creative Careers South Africa.

The programme invites applications from enthusiastic screenwriters aged between 18 and 35, holding a post-Matric qualification. Applicants are required to have a stable internet connection, along with access to a laptop or desktop computer.

Successful candidates will receive a stipend of R5000.

Can't miss opportunity

Arthur Zitha, project manager at Creative Careers South Africa, says, "For those who are serious about screenwriting, Am I the Writer? is a can't-miss opportunity. It melds crucial writing techniques with high-calibre trainers, guiding each participant through a transformative creative journey."

Stallone Santino, director of Creative Careers South Africa, envisions a future where South African narratives captivate global audiences.

"Screenwriting is the bedrock of engaging film and TV narratives. Through Am I the Writer?, we are investing in a future rich with diverse, compelling stories."