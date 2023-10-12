Industries

Africa


Weekend workshop for aspiring writers

12 Oct 2023
The Writing Studio's The Write Journey weekend workshop for writers in Cape Town and Johannesburg takes aspirant writers from inspiration to writing the first pages of their novel, screenplay or play.
Image by from
Image by Jess Bailey from Pixabay

Following in the tradition of 24 years of extensive workshops throughout South Africa, and courses internationally, The Writing Studio is an independent training initiative that has shaped the successful careers of many of South African filmmakers and storytellers and is now honing the skills of future writers in the art and craft of storytelling.

The workshop empowers writers to own the writing process and take ownership of their stories. It’s ideal for beginners, experienced writers who are unsure of what they are writing, writers who need discipline and motivation and is aimed at novelists, screenwriters, and playwrights. Anyone who has a story to unleash.

It is an interactive, intimate, and introspective journey into the world of the story, empowering writers to take ownership of the creative journey, and creative expression.

The four sessions will explore who are you as a storyteller and storymaker, how to write a first draft, what type of story you are writing and who you are writing for, what you want to write, who are you writing about, how do you structure and plot your story and how do you take ownership of your story.

The workshops are facilitated by Daniel Dercksen in Cape Town, and Dirk Fourie in Johannesburg.

Daniel Dercksen has been teaching workshops in creative writing, playwriting, and screenwriting throughout South Africa for the past 23 years and fine-tuning screenplays and stories as a story editor.

Dirk Lombard Fourie received his Honours Diploma in Film and Television Production Techniques at the City Varsity Multimedia School in Cape Town. Between 2002 and 2007 he facilitated workshops in screenwriting and directing, through the Writing Studio, at the SABC branches in Cape Town, Bloemfontein, and Johannesburg. In 2007 his short film, In God’s Country, won a Jury Prize for Best Newcomer at the 65th Annual Apollo Film Festival in Victoria West, South Africa. In the same year, it also received awards for Best Screenplay (as co-writer with Daniel Dercksen), Best Director and Best Film at the Shortz Film Festival in Cape Town.

For more information on The Write Journey Weekend Workshop for Writers in Cape Town and Johannesburg on 28 and 29 October, go to www.writingstudio.co.za.

