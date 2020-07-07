Cinevation is going to the drive-in

Cinevation is a company renowned for innovation, and now their premium audience platforms are bringing the magic of drive-in theatres to advertisers looking to reach entertainment hungry audiences.

International drive-in theatre example (sourced stock photo); film still on screen - Daniel Craig as James Bond in a scene from ‘No Time To Die’ (courtesy of Universal Pictures/UIP).

Cinevation’s drive-in circuit represents a range of independent operators In Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban – including sites such as Camp’s Bay in Cape Town, Bryanston Shopping Centre rooftop in Johannesburg and, more iconic venues such at Blaauwklippen and Meerendal wine farms in Cape Town.Movie content being offered through the new drive-in circuit will range from recent blockbuster hits and other audience favourites, along with upcoming releases in certain venues. Movies at the drive-ins will be served with lots of fun and activation opportunities for all audience tastes and preferences.“Cinevation is truly passionate about cinema, it remains our core business and we look forward to our complexes reopening in the very near future but alongside that, we are excited to offer our clients another option to reach the movie-going audience. There is huge public interest and excitement around drive-ins opening and we are working closely with all our partners to ensure a great experience for both the patrons and advertisers. All we need now are the government approvals to go ahead with such activity which has already started in Cape Town. We are good to go!” explains Karen Bailey, Managing Partner at Cinevation.The drive-in offering through Cinevation includes partnership packages, as well as a variety of on-screen advertising options. There are also a number of innovative B2B opportunities for clients and brands to explore - whether it’s a new take on conferencing or product launches, or a team-building event to bring Covid-19 affected staff and businesses together again.“Drive-ins hold a special nostalgic place in the hearts of so many South Africans. It’s a truly magical all-encompassing entertainment experience for the whole family. We look forward to working with Cinevation in giving advertisers a unique new platform for brands to engage with and reach their target markets,” says Huenu Solsona, The Galileo Open Air Cinema Drive In.“Our drive-in partners are well established and respected eventing professionals, located in great venues, offering much-loved content to enthusiastic audiences around the country. This new offering dovetails perfectly with our commitment to continue to grow and develop key channels with similar premium audience profiles in the Entertainment, Lifestyle and Leisure target markets for our clients,” concludes Bailey.For more information and ratecards, please contact:Karen Bailey -Justin Inglis -+27 11 329 0600