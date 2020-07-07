TLC for Lambano + St John Children's Critical Care partnership

When two incredible South African healthcare organisations joined forces to help more critically ill children and their families, Ebony+Ivory was thrilled to be a part of it with logo design, radio production plus media planning and buying help for the combined brand.







There has never been a more pertinent time for good old-fashioned kindness. Using one company’s expertise to help another was the driving force behind the Ebony+Ivory (E+I) team’s decision to contribute to a critical health care partnership between Lambano Children’s Sanctuary and The Order of St John in South Africa.The Order of St John is a global health impact NPC (Not For Profit Company) and Lambano, a paediatric medical step-down facility for children with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses. The partnership will support the growth of South Africa’s first sub-acute and palliative care facility for children.Its collaborative facility is based in Kensington, Johannesburg where exceptional staff provide a caring and supportive haven for children with life-limiting diseases. Now, as a division of St John it provides immediate family members and guardians with specific training, in the form of home-based care and First Aid, to further support their critically ill child.“We have known the Lambano team for many years and in December 2019, when this new brief activated, we were grateful to once again be in a position to help out as one of their partners. The work done by Lambano + St John is great heart work and much needed good news,” said Paul Middleton, managing director of E+I.The project brought together creative, production and media to support a beautiful brand story. The agency developed a partnership logo as well as a radio campaign, which focused on promoting the First Aid training offering from St John that is available to all consumers.“E+I created a series of thought starting radio adverts specifically around the Order of St John Training NPC and their Medical Supplies business unit. The noteworthy local organisation got much-deserved flighting as Jacaranda FM and Kaya FM supported the campaign with brilliant value-add,” concluded Middleton.The Lambano + St John team have a bold and compassionate vision to be able to reach more children than ever with the new facility and their strongly established training assistance. They look forward to being able to welcome their first little patients as soon as the build phase of the new critical child care facility is completed.